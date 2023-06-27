June 27: Dodgers 5, Rockies 0

J.D. Martinez homered twice, including his 300th career home run, and Clayton Kershaw pitched six scoreless innings to lead the Dodgers over the Rockies on Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver.
Filed under:
- Stream
Jun 26, 2023, 5:02am PDT
-
June 27
Kershaw faces the minimum, Martinez powers Dodgers over Rockies
Clayton Kershaw pitched six scoreless innings and J.D. Martinez homered twice, leading the Dodgers over the Rockies at Coors Field in Denver.
-
June 27
J.D. Martinez hits his 300th career home run
J.D. Martinez hit two home runs for the Dodgers on Tuesday against the Rockies at Coors Field, giving him 300 career home runs. He’s the 156th player in major league history with 300 home runs.
-
June 27
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game III chat
The Dodgers start a series against the Rockies on Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver.
-
June 27
Max Muncy back after missing 11 games with hamstring strain
The Dodgers activated Max Muncy off the injured list after missing eight games with a left hamstring strain. Infielder Michael Busch was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
-
June 26
Dodgers vs. Rockies series info
The Dodgers begin a road trip with three games against the Rockies at Coors Field in Denver, the second meeting of the season between the two National League West teams.