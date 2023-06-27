J.D. Martinez hits his 300th career home run

Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez hit two home runs on Tuesday at Coors Field, the second of which was the 300th of his career. Martinez is the 156th player in major league history with 300 home runs.

Martinez hit a two-run home run off Rockies starter Connor Seabold in the third inning on Tuesday, then took reliever Brad Hand deep in the sixth inning for a solo shot.

This is the third multi-homer game this season for Martinez, who is hitting .259/.305/.582 with 18 home runs and a 133 wRC+, ranking second in the National League in slugging percentage.

Martinez is one of two finalists to start at DH for the National League in the All-Star Game. In the second round of fan voting, Martinez had 53 percent of the vote as of Tuesday morning, leading Bryce Harper of the Phillies (47 percent). Voting runs through Thursday morning at 9 a.m. PT, with All-Star starters announced Thursday evening.

Martinez has been an All-Star five times in his career.

The 18 home runs for Martinez are more than he had all of last season (16) with the Red Sox.

He’s the sixth player to hit his 300th career home run while with the Dodgers, and the second to do so this season, joining first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Players hitting their 300th home run while with the Dodgers Player Date of 300th HR Opponent Inning Pitcher Total HR w/Dodgers Career HR Player Date of 300th HR Opponent Inning Pitcher Total HR w/Dodgers Career HR Duke Snider Jul 20, 1957 Cubs 8th Dick Drott 389 407 Gil Hodges Apr 23, 1958 Cubs 7th Dick Drott 361 370 Gary Sheffield Jul 21, 2001 at Rockies 5th Denny Neagle 129 509 Adrián González Aug 7, 2016 Red Sox 7th Junichi Tazawa 101 317 Freddie Freeman May 18, 2023 at Cardinals 6th Génesis Cabrera 35* 306* J.D. Martinez Jun 27, 2023 at Rockies 6th Brad Hand 18* 300*

It’s been a milestone-heavy campaign for the Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw earning his 200th win on April 18, Freeman’s 300th homer on May 18, and Freeman’s 2,000th hit on Sunday, before Martinez on Tuesday.