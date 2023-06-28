 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies

June 28: Rockies 9, Dodgers 8

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
A back-and-forth game saw the Dodgers trail by four then rally for six runs, followed by the Rockies scoring five in the sixth inning to take the lead. LA’s final comeback fell just short in a loss on Wednesday night at Coors Field in Denver.

Jun 26, 2023, 5:02am PDT