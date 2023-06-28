June 28: Rockies 9, Dodgers 8

A back-and-forth game saw the Dodgers trail by four then rally for six runs, followed by the Rockies scoring five in the sixth inning to take the lead. LA’s final comeback fell just short in a loss on Wednesday night at Coors Field in Denver.
Jun 26, 2023, 5:02am PDT
June 28
Dodgers showed resilience, but fell short in a classic Coors Field game
Michael Grove delivered a solid five frames in what was supposed to be a bullpen effort. However, the Dodgers surrendered a couple of big innings late to lose to the Rockies, 9-8, and set up a rubber match on Thursday night.
June 28
No injured list for Clayton Kershaw, for now
One day after leaving his start after only 79 pitches, there is no real clarity as to what malady Clayton Kershaw is dealing with. The Dodgers left-hander was not placed on the injured list Wednesday, but that could potentially change within a few days.
June 28
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game IV chat
The Dodgers play the Rockies on Wednesday night at Coors Field in Denver.
June 28
Dodgers on Deck: June 28 at Rockies
The Dodgers play the Rockies at Coors Field on June 28, 2023, the middle game of a three-game series. The Dodgers will start Michael Grove on the mound against Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland.
June 26
Dodgers vs. Rockies series info
The Dodgers begin a road trip with three games against the Rockies at Coors Field in Denver, the second meeting of the season between the two National League West teams.