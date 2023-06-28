With the departures of the two Turners, Miguel Vargas was hoisted as the starting second baseman to begin the season for the Dodgers. Although expectations weren’t high on the 23-year-old, he has struggled to become a league-average hitter at the highest professional level, which could prompt the Dodgers to reduce the amount of Vargas’ playing time.

Vargas has experienced a slump throughout the month of June, as he has posted a meager .150/.246/.300 slash line. It doesn’t help that he has only been able to muster just two hits in his past 42 at bats (a horrendous .048 batting average) since the beginning of their series in Philadelphia.

The Dodgers’ are thin in regards to the second base position with Chris Taylor being sent to the injured list and the recent demotion of Michael Busch in response to Max Muncy’s activation off the IL. The Dodgers have managed to strengthen their depth from within their active roster, notably playing with the defensive versatility of Mookie Betts, who has manned the position with terrific defense.

Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register breaks down Dave Roberts’ reaction to the rookie’s struggles and his decision to bench Vargas in favor of Betts ahead of their shutout victory over the Rockies:

“It’s a mental break more so than anything, to be quite honest,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, adding that Betts will make another start on the infield during the series in Colorado. “I had a great conversation with him (before Sunday’s game). I just wanted to kind of ease his mind, just continue to let him know how much the confidence hasn’t wavered.”

Links