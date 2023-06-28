Dodgers on Deck: June 28 at Rockies

The Dodgers on Wednesday take on the Rockies in the middle game of a three-game series at Coors Field in Denver.

Michael Grove will start for the Dodgers, five days after he pitched two scoreless innings of relief last Friday at Dodger Stadium. The only question is how long he might pitch, and whether this will be a bullpen game.

The Dodgers have used two bullpen games in the last three weeks. LA lost a bullpen game on June 11 against the Phillies, and shut out the Angels on June 21 in Anaheim on the strength of seven pitchers.

Before Tuesday’s game, Dave Roberts told reporters in Denver that how the Dodgers used their relievers in the series opener would dictate whether Wednesday would be a bullpen game. Ryan Brasier and Brusdar Graterol pitched scoreless innings on Tuesday, followed by a shaky Phil Bickford for two outs in the ninth before Evan Phillips threw three pitches to end the game.

Tuesday saw the Dodgers win the opener 5-0 on the strength of two home runs by J.D. Martinez, including the 300th home run of his career. Clayton Kershaw pitched six scoreless innings, though there was concern that the left-hander left after just 79 pitches feeling fatigue, and some mystery about what was ailing him.

“We’ll see tomorrow. I’ll give an update tomorrow on how I’m doing,” Kershaw said after Tuesday’s game, as shown on SportsNet LA. “But I don’t think it’s too serious, and I don’t think I’ll miss a start. I should be alright.”

Left-hander Kyle Freeland is on the mound for Colorado, which means a rare start for Jonny DeLuca, who has batted 22 times in the 19 games for which he’s been active in his first stint in the majors. DeLuca’s is batting eighth in left field, making his sixth start, and first in six games.

Miguel Vargas is back in the lineup at second base after not starting the previous two games. Vargas has two hits in his last 42 at-bats, and on the season is hitting .201/.301/.376 with an 86 wRC+. He’s batting fifth.

Yonny Hernández makes his first start as a Dodger, batting ninth and playing third base, with Max Muncy eased back in after getting activated off the injured list on Tuesday after missing two weeks with a left hamstring strain. The switch-hitting Hernández is hitting .292/.477/.521 against left-handed pitching in Triple-A this season.

The Dodgers have won all three games against the Rockies this season, with margins of victory of nine, three, and five runs.

Colorado made a roster move before the game, putting reliever Nick Mears on the 15-day injured list with a strained left oblique. Mears pitched a scoreless seventh inning on Tuesday. Right-hander Gavin Hollowell was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque.

Game info