MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

June 29: Dodgers 14, Rockies 3

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
The Dodgers had season highs in runs and hits to rout the Rockies on Thursday night at Coors Field in Denver.

Jun 26, 2023, 5:02am PDT