June 29: Dodgers 14, Rockies 3

The Dodgers had season highs in runs and hits to rout the Rockies on Thursday night at Coors Field in Denver.
Filed under:
- Stream
Jun 26, 2023, 5:02am PDT
-
June 29
Dodgers beat the hail out of Rockies
Despite just one home run, the Dodgers offense put up its highest total of the year, with a 14-run effort against the Rockies, to secure this series victory. Also counting with a strong outing from Emmett Sheehan
-
June 29
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game V chat
The Dodgers play the Rockies on Thursday night at Coors Field in Denver.
-
June 29
Start of Dodgers-Rockies delayed by a hail storm at Coors Field
The game between the Dodgers and Rockies on June 29, 2023 at Coors Field in Denver was delayed by inclement weather, including rain and a hail storm.
-
June 29
Dodgers recall Justin Bruihl, option Michael Grove
The Dodgers optioned starter Michael Grove to Triple-A Oklahoma City and recalled left-hander Justin Bruihl, giving the team nine relievers for a few games.
-
June 26
Dodgers vs. Rockies series info
The Dodgers begin a road trip with three games against the Rockies at Coors Field in Denver, the second meeting of the season between the two National League West teams.