Dodgers minors: Jared Karros, Ronan Kopp throw zeroes

A pair of pitching performances highlighted Wednesday in the Dodgers minor leagues, as did a home run from one of the team’s top prospects.

While his did Eric was calling the Dodgers-Rockies game at Coors Field for SportsNet LA, Jared Karros had the best outing of his young career on Wednesday for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga.

Karros retired 15 of his 16 batters faced in tossing five scoreless innings, striking out three, allowing only a fifth-inning single to earn the win. The five innings matched a career high for Karros, the Dodgers’ 16th-round draft pick in 2022 out of UCLA. Karros lowered his ERA to 2.57 to go with 47 strikeouts against only 11 walks in 42 innings.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City scored single runs in three of the first four innings but lost by a run to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros) to open the second half of the regular season.

Devin Mann and Hunter Feduccia homered in defeat. Feduccia had two hits.

Rehab update

Jimmy Nelson pitched a scoreless sixth inning with two strikeouts, working around a single and a hit batter. It’s his third scoreless inning for Oklahoma City and seventh game on his minor league rehab assignment, which reached its 19th day on Wednesday.

Double-A Tulsa

Three runs in the eighth inning off Tanner Dodson started Tulsa’s second half off with a road loss the Amarillo Sod Poodles (D-backs).

Imanol Vargas and Austin Gauthier homered for the Drillers.

River Ryan, who won Texas League pitcher of the week last week, allowed one run on four hits in his five innings, with three strikeouts and three walks.

High-A Great Lakes

Dalton Rushing hit his eighth home run of the season to open the scoring in Great Lakes’ shutout win over the Lansing Lugnuts (A’s). Rushing had two hits and scored two runs in the win.

Dalton Rushing? More like Dalton Crushing.



With his eighth dinger, the No. 4 @Dodgers prospect raises his OPS to .958 with the @greatlakesloons: pic.twitter.com/D6LnC6IyGM — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 29, 2023

Ronan Kopp would have been a fine choice for player of the day as he tied his career high with seven strikeouts in 3⅔ scoreless innings. It was the second straight scoreless start for the left-hander, who lowered his ERA to 1.91 in his 42⅓ innings this season, to go with a 34.5-percent strikeout rate and 16.9-percent walk rate.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Behind the pitching of Karros, catcher Jesus Galiz had three hits and drove in three runs to lift the Quakes over the Visalia Rawhide (D-backs). Galiz drove in the first run of the game on a first-inning single, then broke the game open with a two-run single in the seventh.

Josue De Paula had an RBI double and scored a run. Kyle Nevin scored three times.

Joel Ibarra walked two and struck out three in a scoreless ninth to close out the win.

Transactions

Triple-A: Pitcher Alec Gamboa was called up to Oklahoma City for a second time this season. Gamboa pitched three scoreless innings in relief in a win for OKC on June 10 in his previous stint.

Double-A: 40-man-roster pitcher Ricky Vanasco joined Tulsa after pitching one scoreless inning in one game in the Arizona Complex League on Monday. The Dodgers acquired Vanasco from the Rangers on June 1 for minor league pitcher Luis Valdez.

Low-A: Pitchers Jared Karros and Joel Ibarra were activated off the developmental list, and catcher Wladimir Chalo was placed on the developmental list. Right-hander Jeisson Cabrera is back on the injured list, only one appearance after getting activated from a nearly three-week stint on the IL.

