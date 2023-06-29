Dodgers notes: All-Star voting, Clayton Kershaw, Jorbit Vivas

Fan voting for the All-Star Game ends Thursday at 9 a.m. PT, with starting position players in each league announced beginning at 4 p.m. on ESPN. Four Dodgers are in the running to start for the National League.

First baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Mookie Betts had comfortable leads at their positions, and designated hitter J.D. Martinez was ahead of Bryce Harper at designated hitter in totals released with about 23 hours left to vote.

At catcher, Will Smith had just 44 percent of the vote, trailing Sean Murphy of the Braves.

Links

The status of Clayton Kershaw remains up in the air, with more questions than answers at this point, other than it’s not his back that was bothering him on Tuesday night. Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register sorts out what know, with Kershaw avoiding the injured list for now.

For a good stretch of Tuesday night, Kershaw and Shohei Ohtani were on the mound at the same time. It was an opportunity to cherish them both given their uncertain futures, writes Kevin Modesti at the Orange County Register.

Jorbit Vivas is having a good year for Double-A Tulsa, hitting .293/.398/.463, and entered Wednesday with a 135 wRC+. Vivas has also been hit by 17 pitches this season, which ranks fifth in all of the minor leagues. Coincidentally, two of the players to have been hit by more pitches than Vivas are also in the Texas League. As Barry Lewis at Tulsa World noted, the Texas League hit by pitch record of 27, set by Ed Miller of Galveston in 1916, is in jeopardy.

Billy North, who stole 27 bases in 110 games as the Dodgers centerfielder in 1978 — the return when Glenn Burke was traded to Oakland that May — will join his former teammate Dusty Baker on the American League All-Star coaching staff, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.