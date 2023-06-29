Dodgers on Deck: June 29 at Rockies

The Dodgers finish off their series against the Rockies on Thursday night at Coors Field, after they split the first two games in Denver.

On the season, the Dodgers are 5-6 in rubber games, the final contests of a tied series, including 3-3 on the road.

After two starts at Dodger Stadium, Dodgers rookie Emmet Sheehan makes his third major league start on Thursday night at Coors Field in his first major league road game. Sheehan has lasted six innings in both starts so far. The only three Dodgers pitchers in the last 30 years to last six innings in their first three major league games are John Ely (2010), Hyun-jin Ryu (2013), and Kenta Maeda (2016).

Chase Anderson starts for the Rockies, making the last start in what’s been a hellish June for the right-hander. Anderson in five starts this month has allowed 10 home runs in 21⅓ innings with a 10.13 ERA.

