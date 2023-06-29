Dodgers recall Justin Bruihl, option Michael Grove to Triple-A

The Dodgers on Thursday recalled reliever Justin Bruihl from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and optioned starter Michael Grove. The move gives them nine relievers for a few games.

This is the fourth stint in the majors this season for Bruihl, who has a 4.41 ERA and 4.94 xERA in 14 relief appearances for the Dodgers this season, with 13 strikeouts and three walks in 16⅓ innings. Four of his eight runs allowed in the majors this season came in the second inning of late-inning mop-up appearances, first on May 16 against the Twins in Bruihl’s third consecutive day on the mound, and again on May 26 at Tampa Bay.

Left-handers in the majors this season against Bruihl are 4-for-23 (.174/.240/.217).

Since getting optioned to Triple-A on June 3, Bruihl had a 2.70 ERA in six games for Oklahoma City, with five strikeouts and three walks in 6⅔ innings. He last pitched on Saturday.

Grove getting optioned is a likely sign that Clayton Kershaw will avoid the injured list, after all the hubbub and secrecy surrounding his early exit because of fatigue on Tuesday night.

Grove this season has a 7.54 ERA and 4.99 xERA in 37 innings, with 34 strikeouts and 12 walks. He allowed four runs in five innings on Wednesday night at Coors Field.

The Dodgers will have nine active relievers for presumably two games, with Julio Urías set to return from the injured list on Sunday in Kansas City.