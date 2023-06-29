Dodgers-Rockies in a rain delay as hail storm comes to Coors Field

The Dodgers and Rockies won’t start at the scheduled 5:40 p.m. PT first pitch for Thursday’s series finale, because a hail storm invaded Coors Field in Denver.

The new start time is to be determined.

We’re currently in a weather delay.



First pitch is TBD.



We will provide details when they come available. — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 29, 2023

The hail in the Rockies dugout is pretty, pretty, pretty deep. pic.twitter.com/GnNBeinHoI — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) June 29, 2023

The weather in Coors Field has turned steps from #Dodgers clubhouse to dugout into a water feature. Crazy pic.twitter.com/9Pl8k53UfN — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) June 29, 2023

I have never seen anything like this in my life but Elias Díaz and Germán Márquez are loving it pic.twitter.com/OwZ6FxjYuX — Kelsey Wingert-Linch (@KelsWingert) June 29, 2023

It’s been relatively smooth sailing for the Dodgers on the weather front this year, and I don’t just mean because the last rainout at Dodger Stadium came on April 17, 2000. The Dodgers this season haven’t had a rainout, and haven’t had a game postponed by weather since May 6, 2022 against the Cubs in Chicago, which at the time was the second straight year with an early May rainout for the Dodgers at Wrigley Field.

Getting the series finale in on Thursday would be ideal for both teams, since they don’t meet again at Coors Field until the final week of the season. The Dodgers and Rockies have a four-game series scheduled for Coors Field from September 26-28, with a doubleheader already scheduled for the first day of that series.

A silver lining is that, should the Dodgers and Rockies need to make up Thursday’s game, both teams are off on Monday, September 25, the day preceding that final matchup in Denver.