Dodgers minors: River Ryan, Devin Mann, Gabe Emmett

The four Dodgers affiliates won all five games on Friday.

Player of the day

River Ryan didn’t start on Friday, but thanks to an early rain delay pitched a starter’s workload anyway. The right-hander struck out six in five scoreless, hitless innings for Double-A Tulsa.

Though he didn’t allow a hit, Ryan hit three batters and walked one. He held Wichita to 0-for-3 with two strikeouts with runners in scoring position.

Ryan lowered his ERA to 1.67 in 38⅔ innings, with 39 strikeouts and 19 walks. He has 13 scoreless innings over his last three games, and in six of his 10 appearances this season has allowed zero runs.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Three huge inning propelled Oklahoma City over the Reno Aces (D-backs). A four-run third inning was followed by four bases-loaded walks in the fifth, and Bryson Brigman’s bases-loaded triple was the big hit during a five-run eighth.

Devin Mann drove in a season-high five runs on a three-hit night. The first of those hits was a three-run double in the fifth, his Pacific Coast League-leading 21st double of the season.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Devin Mann clears the bases to extend the lead to 5-1 in the 3rd inning! pic.twitter.com/3B6jHcMqDI — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) June 3, 2023

Mann also drove in runs on Friday with a bases-loaded walk in the fifth and a single in the eighth. After starting the season in a 5-for-42 slump, Mann is hitting .339/.455/.593 with 32 RBI and 28 runs scored in 35 games.

Yonny Hernández extended his hitting streak to 14 games with two singles plus a walk. Jonny DeLuca was 2-for-5 with a walk.

Lefty Bryan Hudson opened on the mound for Oklahoma City, struck out four of his five batters faced and walked the other. In a Pacific Coast League that averages 6.22 runs per team game, the 26-year-old Hudson has a 1.52 ERA with 42 strikeouts (44.2-percent K rate) and 12 walks in 23⅔ innings.

Andre Jackson followed with four innings, matching his season high set in his last outing, but also allowed five runs on eight hits, with two walks and one strikeout.

Data before 2005 is spotty since that is when MLB centralized everything.



But from 2005-present, we can definitively say the @okc_dodgers have reached 40 wins faster than any other team in the PCL during that time. They've done it in 55 games. The previous fastest was 61. — Alex Freedman (@azfreedman) June 3, 2023

Double-A Tulsa

The only thing slowing down the Drillers on Friday was rain, but that only delayed a drubbing of the Wichita Wind Surge (Twins).

Nick Frasso’s second start back from his shoulder cramp was shortened by a 91-minute rain delay in the bottom of the first inning. He only faced three batters before the rains came, allowing a single and a walk with one strikeout.

Yusniel Diaz homered. Imanol Vargas doubled twice, walked twice, and drove in two. Jorbit Vivas doubled, singled, walked, and scored twice, driving in one. Jose Ramos had two singles and a walk in the win.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons got a pair of strong starts on the mound and a couple of standout performances at the plate to sweep a doubleheader with the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins).

Third baseman Luis Diaz had two singles and a triple in the opener, driving in four runs. He singled and scored in the nightcap as well.

Right fielder Ismael Alcantara homered, doubled, walked, and stole a base in the second game, scoring three times and driving home two. He also drove in a run and scored in Game 1.

Justin Wrobleski struck out five in four scoreless innings in the second game, and Ronan Kopp pitched three scoreless, hitless innings in the first game, walking one with two strikeouts.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Gabe Emmett pitched five hitless, scoreless innings in the Quakes’ win over the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels). The 19th-round draft pick in 2021 struck out four on Friday with two walks.

All three runs for Rancho Cucamonga came in the fifth inning, when Juan Alonso walked and Rayne Doncon singled, setting up Kyle Nevin for a three-run home run, his second long ball in as many days.

Nevin had two hits, including a double. Doncon also doubled, part of a three-hit night.

Transactions

Low-A: Right-hander Liam Doolan, who pitched for Australia during the World Baseball Classic, joined the Quakes from extended spring training, as did right-hander Jorge Gonzalez. Doolan earned the save by pitching the final two innings, allowing a run. They take roster spots vacated by Luis Valdez getting traded to the Rangers on Thursday and pitcher Payton Martin joining the developmental list.

Friday scores

Saturday schedule