Dodgers place Phil Bickford on the injured list, recall Tayler Scott

The Dodgers placed Phil Bickford on the 15-day injured list before Saturday’s game against the Yankees, with the right-hander suffering from lower back tightness.

Bickford has logged the most innings (27) among Dodgers relievers this season, but has also allowed 23 runs on 30 hits and 14 walks, with 36 strikeouts. That’s good for a 7.33 ERA, 5.37 xERA, and 4.58 FIP.

The right-hander allowed a two-run home run in the ninth inning to Josh Donaldson on Friday night, Bickford’s third straight appearance allowing a home run and his fifth straight game allowing at least one run.

Tayler Scott was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City for his second stint in the majors this season. Scott has been at Dodger Stadium since Friday, first on the taxi squad before the series opener before getting activated.

In Triple-A this season, Scott has a 1.37 ERA in 19 appearances, with 25 strikeouts and 10 walks in 19⅔ innings.

The 31-year-old right-hander was called up once before this season, active for all three games when the Dodgers played the Braves in Atlanta from May 22-24, but did not pitch. Scott pitched in three games for Oklahoma City since getting optioned, striking out five with one run allowed and no walks.

Scott last pitched on Tuesday.