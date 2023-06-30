Dodgers minors: Kole Calhoun, Hunter Feduccia, Alec Gamboa

The Dodgers major league team wasn’t the only team in the organization to deal with bad weather on Thursday. But three of the top four affiliates did get games in.

Player of the day

Kole Calhoun hit a bases-loaded triple in a four-run fourth inning that held up for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Bases un-loaded thanks to a triple by Kole Calhoun!



Dodgers lead, 4-0, in the 4th inning! pic.twitter.com/jF7sGLYAQE — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) June 30, 2023

Since signing a minor league deal with the Dodgers on June 6, the veteran outfielder is hitting .291/.365/.455 with six extra-base hits in 14 games.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City got five scoreless innings from the bullpen to close out a win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros). They followed a spot start by Justin Hagenman, which pushed the rest of the rotation back a day. Hagenman, used mostly in relief the last three years, pitched four innings for the third time in June, and allowed two runs.

Alec Gamboa followed by recording eight outs in relief without allowing a run, earning the win for the second time in as many appearances in Triple-A this season.

Hunter Feduccia might feel robbed for not taking player of the day honors after two doubles and two singles for his second game with at least four hits this season. He had the rare 4-0-4-0 line, with no runs scored nor RBI, which seems hard to do in a four-hit game in the Pacific Coast League. Feduccia in 14 games in June is hitting .392/.492/.608.

Double-A Tulsa

Nick Frasso was knocked out in the first inning for a second straight start in the Drillers’ road loss to the Amarillo Sod Poodles (D-backs).

Frasso recorded only one out in his 28 pitches, allowing a hit batter, four singles, and double to knock him out of the game. He left trailing 4-1 with two runners on base, and the next batter homered off reliever Antonio Knowles.

Tulsa got production from the bottom of the order to claw back, but trailing 7-1 after the first was too tall of a task for a comeback. But Kody Hoese and Carson Taylor each had two hits, including a two-run home run, and Yusniel Díaz doubled, walked twice, and scored twice.

Ricky Vanasco, acquired from the Rangers on June 1, made his Tulsa debut by allowing a two-run home run in the third, his one inning of work.

High-A Great Lakes

Inclement weather wiped out Thursday’s game between Great Lakes and the Lansing Lugnuts (A’s). The two teams will instead play a doubleheader of two seven-inning games on Friday, beginning at 2:35 p.m. PT.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

In a bullpen game, the Quakes allowed six runs in the first four innings, digging too deep of a hole in a loss to the Visalia Rawhide (D-backs).

Converted infielder Sauryn Lao continued to impress on the mound, striking out four in 2⅓ scoreless innings of relief.

Kenneth Betancourt doubled, singled, and drove in three for Rancho Cucamonga.

Transactions

Triple-A: Left-hander Justin Bruihl was recalled by the Dodgers. Starter Michael Grove was optioned.

Double-A: Outfielder Josh Stowers was placed on the injured list, and was replaced by Ismael Alcantara , who was promoted from Great Lakes to Tulsa, for whom he played 10 games last season.

Low-A: Right-hander Reynaldo Yean, a 19-year-old signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2021, was promoted from the Arizona Complex League after striking out 16 of his 28 batters faced in eight scoreless innings. Pitcher David Tiburcio was sent to Arizona.

Thursday scores

Friday schedule