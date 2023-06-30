Dodgers vs. Royals series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers make a visit to Kansas City for a three-game weekend series at Kauffman Stadium. It’s the seventh interleague series of the season for Los Angeles.

Julio Urías is expected to make his return from the injured list to start on Saturday, after missing six weeks with a left hamstring strain. Daniel Hudson is also expected to be activated during the season for what will be his first major league action in a year, after last season’s ACL injury.

The Dodgers are 10-7 in interleague play so far in 2023, including 3-2 on the road. This is the second consecutive season the Dodgers are playing in Kansas City, having won two of three games last August. The Dodgers are 9-6 all-time against the Royals, including 4-5 in Kansas City.

Friday is the final game of June, which is the Dodgers’ first non-winning month since May 2018. But losing has been a way of life for the Royals, who are just 23-58, and last won a series on May 15-17 (against the Padres, who are having their own troubles this season).

Kansas City has only three series wins all season, but two of them are against National League West teams. The Royals won two of three against the Giants in San Francisco from April 7-9, then did the same against the Padres in San Diego from May 15-17.

The middle game of this series on Saturday will be televised exclusively on Fox.

Dodgers at Royals schedule

Friday, 5:10 p.m. PT

Bobby Miller vs. Alec Marsh

SportsNet LA

Saturday, 4:15 p.m.

Julio Urías vs. Daniel Lynch (L)

Fox

Sunday, 11:10 a.m.

Tony Gonsolin vs. Brady Singer

SportsNet LA