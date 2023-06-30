Dodgers on Deck: June 30 at Royals

The Dodgers’ road trip moves onto Kansas City, where they face the lowly Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Halfway through the season, the Royals are on pace for 118 losses and are just 11-30 at home.

After four sublime starts to open his career, Bobby Miller has succumbed to the big inning in each of his last two starts, allowing 13 total runs to the Giants and Astros.

In Miller’s two road starts — his major league debut on May 23 in Atlanta, and June 10 in Philadelphia — the Dodgers scored at least eight runs.

Jordan Lyles, he of the 1-11 record and MLB-worst 6.68 ERA among qualified pitchers, was originally scheduled to start on Friday for the Royals, but was scratched. Alec Marsh will instead make his major league debut, which makes Miller — in start number seven — the grizzled veteran in this one.

Jordan Lyles is sick and will not start tomorrow. Pitching prospect Alec Marsh is expected to make his MLB debut. #Royals — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) June 29, 2023

Marsh will be the first starting pitcher to make his major league debut against the Dodgers this season. The last 10 starting pitchers to debut against the Dodgers, dating back to 2016, have a 2-8 record with a 9.34 ERA, with two quality starts. Kyle Freeland was the last starting pitcher to beat the Dodgers in his debut, on April 7, 2017.

