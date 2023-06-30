The 2023 season has been a year of many firsts for Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts. He has played the shortstop position for the first time since his days as a minor leaguer, he launched his own podcast with Bleacher Report, he introduced his first son into the world, he will be a participant in the Home Run Derby this summer, and he is now pursuing another venture that will add to his individuality.

Jersey swapping is a commonplace within the world of sports, as the NBA and NFL have gained notoriety for numerous jersey swaps throughout their seasons. It isn’t as common to find in the world of Major League Baseball, however Mookie Betts is attempting to make jersey swapping a part of the sport. Betts has swapped with two fellow superstars and a future ace this season, as he has shared a moment with the Phillies’ Bryce Harper, the Reds’ flamethrower Hunter Greene and the Angels’ Mike Trout.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic explains why Betts has been adamant about introducing jersey swapping to baseball and what it means for the game as a whole:

“‘All for the culture,’ Betts told The Athletic recently. ‘I’ve been telling you, I was trying to bring culture and bring stuff to the game. This is just part of it... I’m trying to do my part, trying to make baseball cool,’ Betts said.”

