 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City Royals

June 30: Dodgers 9, Royals 3

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

Mookie Betts hit two home runs and reached base six times, and Jason Heyward had three hits and a walk in the Dodgers rout of the Royals on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

5 Total Updates Since
Jun 30, 2023, 5:01am PDT