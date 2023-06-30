June 30: Dodgers 9, Royals 3

Mookie Betts hit two home runs and reached base six times, and Jason Heyward had three hits and a walk in the Dodgers rout of the Royals on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.
Filed under:
- Stream
Jun 30, 2023, 5:01am PDT
-
June 30
Mookie Betts powers Dodgers over Royals
Mookie Betts reached base six times with two home runs, a double, single, and two walks, powering the Dodgers to a win over the Royals in Friday’s series opener at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.
-
June 30
Dodgers vs. Royals Game I chat
The Dodgers play the Royals in the opener of a three-game series on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.
-
June 30
Daniel Hudson back in the majors for first time in a year
The Dodgers activated reliever Daniel Hudson off the 60-day injured list, just over one year after he tore the ACL in his left knee. Ricky Vanasco was designated for assignment, and Nick Robertson was optioned.
-
June 30
Dodgers on Deck: June 30 at Royals
The Dodgers open a series against the Royals on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, with Bobby Miller on the mound making his seventh major league start.
-
June 30
Dodgers vs. Royals series info
The Dodgers conclude a road trip with three games against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, the only meeting of the season in this interleague matchup.