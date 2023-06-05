Dodgers minors: Andy Pages has shoulder surgery, Jorbit Vivas stays hot for Tulsa

Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages only played one game in Triple-A before suffering a season-ending injury. From Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic:

Pages and fellow outfielder Jonny DeLuca were both promoted from Double-A Tulsa to Oklahoma City on May 16. In between the two levels this season, Pages hit .284/.430/.495 with a 142 wRC+ in 34 games.

Before the season, Pages was named to top-100 prospect lists by FanGraphs (No. 58), The Athletic (67th), MLB Pipeline (No. 81), and Baseball Prospectus (90th).

Player of the day

Second baseman Jorbit Vivas had three hits Sunday for Double-A Tulsa, including a home run and two RBI singles, the latter producing the go-ahead run in the 10th inning.

Vivas during the six-game series was 10-for-24 (.417) with five walks, reaching base more than half the time. Sunday was his fourth multi-hit game of the series and third in a row.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Jahmai Jones hit the go-ahead home run in a four-run eighth to lift Oklahoma City over the Reno Aces (D-backs), and finished off a tremendous week for the second baseman. Jones homered on both Saturday and Sunday, and during the six-game series had four doubles as well, with eight hits in 18 at-bats (.444) plus four walks.

Drew Avans also homered for Oklahoma City, a two-run shot in the fifth inning.

Matt Andriese allowed one run in six innings with a walk and three strikeouts. The 33-year-old Redlands native has a 2.17 ERA over his last seven starts, with 23 strikeouts and five walks in 37⅓ innings.

Double-A Tulsa

Vivas and Austin Gauthier combined to drive in five of six Tulsa runs in a 10-inning win over the Wichita Wind Surge (Twins).

Gauthier hit a two-run single in the fifth, and also walked twice, stole two bases, and scored a pair of runs. Gauthier has played corner outfield in his first week in Double-A, stealing four bases and scoring eight runs in six games.

Landon Knack allowed three runs in 4⅔ innings, only one of which was earned, while striking out four with one walk.

Ryan Sublette allowed a run in two innings of relief but also struck out three. The right-hander has a 1.59 ERA on the season with 23 strikeouts (a 34.3-percent K rate) in 17 innings.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons managed only five hits in a shutout loss to the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins). Two of the hits were doubles by Yeiner Fernandez, playing second base on Sunday.

On the mound it was a bullpen game for Great Lakes, with seven pitchers covering eight innings, allowing six runs.

Dalton Rushing had a short afternoon in Wisconsin. He was hit by the first pitch he saw in the first inning, but by the time he got to first base was ejected by home umpire Guillermo Rodriguez, for reasons that weren’t all that clear on the video. Rushing’s on-base percentage improved to .431.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Starter Chris Campos allowed two solo home runs in his two innings, and the Quakes bullpen allowed six more runs in the rest of the way in a loss to the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels).

Right fielder Nick Biddison had two hits, including a fifth inning triple after which he scored the only run of the game for Rancho Cucamonga.

Transactions

Triple-A: 34-year-old catcher David Freitas on Saturday was activated from the developmental list. He’s been active for five games this season, and has made the most of his playing time, hitting a go-ahead grand slam on May 9, then hitting a two-run double and a single on Sunday.

Sunday scores

Monday schedule

8 a.m. PT: Dodgers Bautista vs. Dodgers Mega

Opening day for the Dominican Summer League. The two Dodgers teams — named for senior advisor Antonio Bautista and Latin America defensive coordinator Pedro Mega — will play each other on Monday. The league itself announced the 2023 season is dedicated to Pablo Peguero, a longtime Dodgers and Giants scout and Dominican Republic director who while with the Dodgers signed Adrián Beltré and Raúl Mondesí, among others.

6 p.m.: Dodgers vs. Giants

The Arizona Complex League starts things off, with the Dodgers opening up their schedule at Camelback Ranch. Games are played at each team’s spring training facilities.