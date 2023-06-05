Dodgers Week 10: Bobby Miller, Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez

The Dodgers had their second split week in a row, only this time only faced one playoff contender instead of two. They took the first two games against the Nationals but then lost three of four to end the week, including Saturday and Sunday against the Yankees.

Batter of the week

Mookie Betts takes this very narrowly over J.D. Martinez. Both hit four home runs. Two of Betts’ led off games.

“It’s the modern-day Rickey Henderson,” Dave Roberts told reporters on Friday. “He’s instant offense.”

Pitcher of the week

Bobby Miller has been the Dodgers’ best pitcher since getting called up. Last week he made two starts, beating the Nationals with six strong innings, then was even better with six scoreless frames against the Yankees.

“This is certainly the biggest, most impressive game for him, and he just handled it so well,” Roberts said.

Week 10 results

3-3 record

33 runs scored (5.50 per game)

28 runs allowed (4.67 per game)

.575 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

35-25 record

331 runs scored (5.52 per game)

276 runs allowed (4.60 per game)

.582 pythagorean win percentage (35-25)

Miscellany

May to remember: On Friday, Freddie Freeman was named National League player of the month for May, after hitting .400/.462/.722 with six home runs, 26 RBI, 28 runs scored, and set Dodgers records for a month with 17 doubles and 24 extra-base hits. It was the third career player of the month honor for Freeman, the first Dodger to do so since Cody Bellinger in April 2019.

Double your pleasure: Mookie Betts hit two home runs against the Nationals on Wednesday, then hit two more home runs against the Yankees on Friday. That tied a Dodgers record with consecutive two-homer games, the 11th in franchise history to do so. Betts’ 22 multi-homer games while batting leadoff are the most in MLB history. Both games included a home run to lead off the game, giving Betts 21 such homers during his time with the Dodgers, tied with Joc Pederson for second-most in franchise history, seven behind Davey Lopes.

Transactions

Tuesday: Gavin Stone was optioned to Oklahoma City, and Alex Vesia was recalled to rejoin the bullpen.

Thursday: Pitcher Ricky Vanasco was acquired from the Rangers for minor league pitcher Luis Valdez. Zack Burdi was designated for assignment.

Saturday: Michael Grove was activated off the injured list after missing nearly six weeks with a right groin strain. Justin Bruihl was optioned to OKC.

Saturday: Phil Bickford landed on the injured list with lower back tightness, and Tayler Scott was recalled from Triple-A.

Sunday: Trayce Thompson landed on the IL with a strained oblique suffered on Saturday, and Jonny DeLuca got his first call-up to the majors.

Game results

Week 10 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB SO PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB SO PA BA OBP SLG OPS Betts 25 6 9 0 4 5 1 3 2 28 0.360 0.429 0.840 1.269 Heyward 11 4 4 1 1 2 1 3 1 15 0.364 0.533 0.727 1.261 Martinez 22 5 6 1 4 8 0 2 8 25 0.273 0.320 0.864 1.184 Smith 18 3 5 0 1 2 0 3 5 21 0.278 0.381 0.444 0.825 Freeman 27 5 8 1 1 3 2 1 2 28 0.296 0.321 0.444 0.766 Muncy 19 3 3 1 1 4 0 3 5 22 0.158 0.273 0.368 0.641 Vargas 15 2 3 0 0 1 0 2 4 17 0.200 0.294 0.333 0.627 Rojas 16 1 4 1 0 3 2 0 0 17 0.250 0.235 0.313 0.548 Outman 13 1 2 0 0 2 2 1 5 16 0.154 0.250 0.154 0.404 Starters 166 30 44 5 12 30 8 18 32 189 0.265 0.339 0.524 0.863 Peralta 13 0 6 1 0 1 0 0 0 13 0.462 0.462 0.538 1.000 Thompson 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 4 0.333 0.500 0.333 0.833 Taylor 11 3 2 0 0 0 2 2 3 13 0.182 0.308 0.182 0.490 Barnes 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.200 0.200 0.200 0.400 Bench 32 3 10 1 0 1 2 3 5 35 0.313 0.371 0.344 0.715 Offense 198 33 54 6 12 31 10 21 37 224 0.273 0.344 0.495 0.839

Week 10 pitching Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP Miller 2 1-0 12.0 5 1 1 3 11 0.75 0.667 Gonsolin 1 1-0 6.0 3 1 1 2 2 1.50 0.833 Kershaw 1 1-0 7.0 4 2 2 1 9 2.57 0.714 Grove 1 0-1 5.0 4 4 4 0 7 7.20 0.800 Syndergaard 1 0-0 5.0 7 5 5 2 2 9.00 1.800 Starters 6 3-1 35.0 23 13 13 8 31 3.34 0.886 Bruihl 2 0-0 2.0 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 0.500 Scott 1 0-0 1.7 0 0 0 1 2 0.00 0.600 Almonte 1 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 0.00 1.000 Graterol 2 0-1 2.0 3 4 0 0 3 0.00 1.500 Phillips 2 0-1 2.3 1 1 1 1 1 3.86 0.857 Miller 2 0-0 2.0 2 1 1 1 2 4.50 1.500 Vesia 3 0-0 2.7 4 2 2 2 4 6.75 2.250 González 2 0-0 1.3 1 1 1 0 0 6.75 0.750 Ferguson 2 0-0 2.0 2 2 2 1 2 9.00 1.500 Bickford 2 0-0 2.0 3 4 4 1 3 18.00 2.000 Bullpen 19 0-2 19.0 17 15 11 8 17 5.21 1.316 Totals 25 3-3 54.0 40 28 24 16 48 4.00 1.037

The week ahead

The Dodgers run the Tom Hume gauntlet, hitting the road to face the Reds and Phillies. If all goes will in Tuesday’s simulated game in Cincinnati, Julio Urías will start one the games in Philadelphia, with Sunday making the most sense. Bobby Miller will start one of the games in Philly as well. It’s just a matter of what corresponding roster move will the Dodgers make to facilitate his return to the rotation.