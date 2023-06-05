Dodgers Week 10: Bobby Miller, Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez

The Dodgers had their second split week in a row, only this time only faced one playoff contender instead of two. They took the first two games against the Nationals but then lost three of four to end the week, including Saturday and Sunday against the Yankees.
Batter of the week
Mookie Betts takes this very narrowly over J.D. Martinez. Both hit four home runs. Two of Betts’ led off games.
“It’s the modern-day Rickey Henderson,” Dave Roberts told reporters on Friday. “He’s instant offense.”
Pitcher of the week
Bobby Miller has been the Dodgers’ best pitcher since getting called up. Last week he made two starts, beating the Nationals with six strong innings, then was even better with six scoreless frames against the Yankees.
“This is certainly the biggest, most impressive game for him, and he just handled it so well,” Roberts said.
Week 10 results
3-3 record
33 runs scored (5.50 per game)
28 runs allowed (4.67 per game)
.575 pythagorean win percentage
Year to date
35-25 record
331 runs scored (5.52 per game)
276 runs allowed (4.60 per game)
.582 pythagorean win percentage (35-25)
Miscellany
May to remember: On Friday, Freddie Freeman was named National League player of the month for May, after hitting .400/.462/.722 with six home runs, 26 RBI, 28 runs scored, and set Dodgers records for a month with 17 doubles and 24 extra-base hits. It was the third career player of the month honor for Freeman, the first Dodger to do so since Cody Bellinger in April 2019.
Double your pleasure: Mookie Betts hit two home runs against the Nationals on Wednesday, then hit two more home runs against the Yankees on Friday. That tied a Dodgers record with consecutive two-homer games, the 11th in franchise history to do so. Betts’ 22 multi-homer games while batting leadoff are the most in MLB history. Both games included a home run to lead off the game, giving Betts 21 such homers during his time with the Dodgers, tied with Joc Pederson for second-most in franchise history, seven behind Davey Lopes.
Transactions
Tuesday: Gavin Stone was optioned to Oklahoma City, and Alex Vesia was recalled to rejoin the bullpen.
Thursday: Pitcher Ricky Vanasco was acquired from the Rangers for minor league pitcher Luis Valdez. Zack Burdi was designated for assignment.
Saturday: Michael Grove was activated off the injured list after missing nearly six weeks with a right groin strain. Justin Bruihl was optioned to OKC.
Saturday: Phil Bickford landed on the injured list with lower back tightness, and Tayler Scott was recalled from Triple-A.
Sunday: Trayce Thompson landed on the IL with a strained oblique suffered on Saturday, and Jonny DeLuca got his first call-up to the majors.
Game results
- Monday: Dodgers 6, Nationals 1
- Tuesday: Dodgers 9, Nationals 3
- Wednesday: Nationals 10, Dodgers 6
- Friday: Dodgers 8, Yankees 4
- Saturday: Yankees 6, Dodgers 3
- Sunday: Yankees 4, Dodgers 1
Week 10 batting
|Betts
|25
|6
|9
|0
|4
|5
|1
|3
|2
|28
|0.360
|0.429
|0.840
|1.269
|Heyward
|11
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1
|15
|0.364
|0.533
|0.727
|1.261
|Martinez
|22
|5
|6
|1
|4
|8
|0
|2
|8
|25
|0.273
|0.320
|0.864
|1.184
|Smith
|18
|3
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|5
|21
|0.278
|0.381
|0.444
|0.825
|Freeman
|27
|5
|8
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|28
|0.296
|0.321
|0.444
|0.766
|Muncy
|19
|3
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|3
|5
|22
|0.158
|0.273
|0.368
|0.641
|Vargas
|15
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|17
|0.200
|0.294
|0.333
|0.627
|Rojas
|16
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|17
|0.250
|0.235
|0.313
|0.548
|Outman
|13
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|5
|16
|0.154
|0.250
|0.154
|0.404
|Starters
|166
|30
|44
|5
|12
|30
|8
|18
|32
|189
|0.265
|0.339
|0.524
|0.863
|Peralta
|13
|0
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.462
|0.462
|0.538
|1.000
|Thompson
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0.333
|0.500
|0.333
|0.833
|Taylor
|11
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|13
|0.182
|0.308
|0.182
|0.490
|Barnes
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.200
|0.200
|0.200
|0.400
|Bench
|32
|3
|10
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|35
|0.313
|0.371
|0.344
|0.715
|Offense
|198
|33
|54
|6
|12
|31
|10
|21
|37
|224
|0.273
|0.344
|0.495
|0.839
Week 10 pitching
|Miller
|2
|1-0
|12.0
|5
|1
|1
|3
|11
|0.75
|0.667
|Gonsolin
|1
|1-0
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1.50
|0.833
|Kershaw
|1
|1-0
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|9
|2.57
|0.714
|Grove
|1
|0-1
|5.0
|4
|4
|4
|0
|7
|7.20
|0.800
|Syndergaard
|1
|0-0
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|2
|2
|9.00
|1.800
|Starters
|6
|3-1
|35.0
|23
|13
|13
|8
|31
|3.34
|0.886
|Bruihl
|2
|0-0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.500
|Scott
|1
|0-0
|1.7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0.00
|0.600
|Almonte
|1
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.000
|Graterol
|2
|0-1
|2.0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|1.500
|Phillips
|2
|0-1
|2.3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3.86
|0.857
|Miller
|2
|0-0
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4.50
|1.500
|Vesia
|3
|0-0
|2.7
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|6.75
|2.250
|González
|2
|0-0
|1.3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6.75
|0.750
|Ferguson
|2
|0-0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|9.00
|1.500
|Bickford
|2
|0-0
|2.0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|3
|18.00
|2.000
|Bullpen
|19
|0-2
|19.0
|17
|15
|11
|8
|17
|5.21
|1.316
|Totals
|25
|3-3
|54.0
|40
|28
|24
|16
|48
|4.00
|1.037
The week ahead
The Dodgers run the Tom Hume gauntlet, hitting the road to face the Reds and Phillies. If all goes will in Tuesday’s simulated game in Cincinnati, Julio Urías will start one the games in Philadelphia, with Sunday making the most sense. Bobby Miller will start one of the games in Philly as well. It’s just a matter of what corresponding roster move will the Dodgers make to facilitate his return to the rotation.
Week 11 schedule
|OFF
|at Reds
|at Reds
|at Reds
|at Phillies
|at Phillies
|at Phillies
|4:10 p.m.
|4:10 p.m.
|9:35 a.m.
|4:05 p.m.
|1:05 p.m.
|10:35 a.m.
|Gonsolin v.
|Syndergaard v.
|Kershaw v.
|Grove v.
|Miller v.
|TBD v.
|Greene
|Williamson (L)
|Ashcraft
|Strahm (L)
|Suárez (L)
|Nola
|SNLA
|SNLA
|SNLA/MLBN*
|SNLA
|SNLA/MLBN*
|SNLA/MLBN*
