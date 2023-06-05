 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers Week 10: Bobby Miller, Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez

LA went 3-3 against Nationals and Yankees

By Eric Stephen
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers had their second split week in a row, only this time only faced one playoff contender instead of two. They took the first two games against the Nationals but then lost three of four to end the week, including Saturday and Sunday against the Yankees.

Batter of the week

Mookie Betts takes this very narrowly over J.D. Martinez. Both hit four home runs. Two of Betts’ led off games.

“It’s the modern-day Rickey Henderson,” Dave Roberts told reporters on Friday. “He’s instant offense.”

Pitcher of the week

Bobby Miller has been the Dodgers’ best pitcher since getting called up. Last week he made two starts, beating the Nationals with six strong innings, then was even better with six scoreless frames against the Yankees.

“This is certainly the biggest, most impressive game for him, and he just handled it so well,” Roberts said.

Week 10 results

3-3 record
33 runs scored (5.50 per game)
28 runs allowed (4.67 per game)
.575 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

35-25 record
331 runs scored (5.52 per game)
276 runs allowed (4.60 per game)
.582 pythagorean win percentage (35-25)

Miscellany

May to remember: On Friday, Freddie Freeman was named National League player of the month for May, after hitting .400/.462/.722 with six home runs, 26 RBI, 28 runs scored, and set Dodgers records for a month with 17 doubles and 24 extra-base hits. It was the third career player of the month honor for Freeman, the first Dodger to do so since Cody Bellinger in April 2019.

Double your pleasure: Mookie Betts hit two home runs against the Nationals on Wednesday, then hit two more home runs against the Yankees on Friday. That tied a Dodgers record with consecutive two-homer games, the 11th in franchise history to do so. Betts’ 22 multi-homer games while batting leadoff are the most in MLB history. Both games included a home run to lead off the game, giving Betts 21 such homers during his time with the Dodgers, tied with Joc Pederson for second-most in franchise history, seven behind Davey Lopes.

Transactions

Tuesday: Gavin Stone was optioned to Oklahoma City, and Alex Vesia was recalled to rejoin the bullpen.

Thursday: Pitcher Ricky Vanasco was acquired from the Rangers for minor league pitcher Luis Valdez. Zack Burdi was designated for assignment.

Saturday: Michael Grove was activated off the injured list after missing nearly six weeks with a right groin strain. Justin Bruihl was optioned to OKC.

Saturday: Phil Bickford landed on the injured list with lower back tightness, and Tayler Scott was recalled from Triple-A.

Sunday: Trayce Thompson landed on the IL with a strained oblique suffered on Saturday, and Jonny DeLuca got his first call-up to the majors.

Game results

Week 10 batting

Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB SO PA BA OBP SLG OPS
Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB SO PA BA OBP SLG OPS
Betts 25 6 9 0 4 5 1 3 2 28 0.360 0.429 0.840 1.269
Heyward 11 4 4 1 1 2 1 3 1 15 0.364 0.533 0.727 1.261
Martinez 22 5 6 1 4 8 0 2 8 25 0.273 0.320 0.864 1.184
Smith 18 3 5 0 1 2 0 3 5 21 0.278 0.381 0.444 0.825
Freeman 27 5 8 1 1 3 2 1 2 28 0.296 0.321 0.444 0.766
Muncy 19 3 3 1 1 4 0 3 5 22 0.158 0.273 0.368 0.641
Vargas 15 2 3 0 0 1 0 2 4 17 0.200 0.294 0.333 0.627
Rojas 16 1 4 1 0 3 2 0 0 17 0.250 0.235 0.313 0.548
Outman 13 1 2 0 0 2 2 1 5 16 0.154 0.250 0.154 0.404
Starters 166 30 44 5 12 30 8 18 32 189 0.265 0.339 0.524 0.863
Peralta 13 0 6 1 0 1 0 0 0 13 0.462 0.462 0.538 1.000
Thompson 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 4 0.333 0.500 0.333 0.833
Taylor 11 3 2 0 0 0 2 2 3 13 0.182 0.308 0.182 0.490
Barnes 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.200 0.200 0.200 0.400
Bench 32 3 10 1 0 1 2 3 5 35 0.313 0.371 0.344 0.715
Offense 198 33 54 6 12 31 10 21 37 224 0.273 0.344 0.495 0.839

Week 10 pitching

Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP
Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP
Miller 2 1-0 12.0 5 1 1 3 11 0.75 0.667
Gonsolin 1 1-0 6.0 3 1 1 2 2 1.50 0.833
Kershaw 1 1-0 7.0 4 2 2 1 9 2.57 0.714
Grove 1 0-1 5.0 4 4 4 0 7 7.20 0.800
Syndergaard 1 0-0 5.0 7 5 5 2 2 9.00 1.800
Starters 6 3-1 35.0 23 13 13 8 31 3.34 0.886
Bruihl 2 0-0 2.0 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 0.500
Scott 1 0-0 1.7 0 0 0 1 2 0.00 0.600
Almonte 1 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 0.00 1.000
Graterol 2 0-1 2.0 3 4 0 0 3 0.00 1.500
Phillips 2 0-1 2.3 1 1 1 1 1 3.86 0.857
Miller 2 0-0 2.0 2 1 1 1 2 4.50 1.500
Vesia 3 0-0 2.7 4 2 2 2 4 6.75 2.250
González 2 0-0 1.3 1 1 1 0 0 6.75 0.750
Ferguson 2 0-0 2.0 2 2 2 1 2 9.00 1.500
Bickford 2 0-0 2.0 3 4 4 1 3 18.00 2.000
Bullpen 19 0-2 19.0 17 15 11 8 17 5.21 1.316
Totals 25 3-3 54.0 40 28 24 16 48 4.00 1.037

Previous reviews: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9

The week ahead

The Dodgers run the Tom Hume gauntlet, hitting the road to face the Reds and Phillies. If all goes will in Tuesday’s simulated game in Cincinnati, Julio Urías will start one the games in Philadelphia, with Sunday making the most sense. Bobby Miller will start one of the games in Philly as well. It’s just a matter of what corresponding roster move will the Dodgers make to facilitate his return to the rotation.

Week 11 schedule

Mon, Jun 5 Tue, Jun 6 Wed, Jun 7 Thu, Jun 8 Fri, Jun 9 Sat, Jun 10 Sun, Jun 11
Mon, Jun 5 Tue, Jun 6 Wed, Jun 7 Thu, Jun 8 Fri, Jun 9 Sat, Jun 10 Sun, Jun 11
OFF at Reds at Reds at Reds at Phillies at Phillies at Phillies
4:10 p.m. 4:10 p.m. 9:35 a.m. 4:05 p.m. 1:05 p.m. 10:35 a.m.
Gonsolin v. Syndergaard v. Kershaw v. Grove v. Miller v. TBD v.
Greene Williamson (L) Ashcraft Strahm (L) Suárez (L) Nola
SNLA SNLA SNLA/MLBN* SNLA SNLA/MLBN* SNLA/MLBN*

