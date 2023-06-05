Dodgers notes: Yankees series, Aaron Judge, David Cone

I ran into Jon Weisman and Craig Minami at the ballpark on Saturday, which is always a good time. Weisman recounted what was his first trip to Dodger Stadium in 2023 at his Slayed by Voices newsletter.

“Saturday reminded me that sometimes, I just need to go somewhere, sit and stare,” Weisman wrote. “I still have the same worries as I did Saturday morning, but I have felt more relaxed ever since my Dodger Stadium day.”

Aaron Judge had a sore big toe after his incredible catch that dislodged the bullpen gate in right field on Saturday, and was out of the Yankees lineup Sunday. Alden Gonzalez at ESPN has more, including this quip from Dave Roberts: “The training staff should’ve come out for the gate — not for Judge.”

Noah Syndergaard is scheduled to start Wednesday in Cincinnati. Jim Alexander at The Press-Enterprise has ideas on what should happen next: “At this point it seems to make more sense for the Dodgers to end that experiment and go all in with the kids, much as they have with Miguel Vargas and James Outman in their everyday lineups.”

David Cone, at Dodger Stadium to call Sunday night’s series finale for ESPN, recalled with Bob Nightengale of USA Today an infamous ghostwritten column from Cone during the 1988 NLCS, which the Dodgers used as motivation against the Mets before Game 2, when Cone allowed five runs in two innings to even the series.

“I was physically impacted from the nerves off that column,” Cone told Nightengale. “My legs felt like cement blocks. When I walked out to warm up, everybody was on the top step screaming at me, bench-jockeying. I could hear Tommy Lasorda from the dugout.”

Chris Rose at Jomboy Media asked various Dodgers if they could recognize their current teammates by their baby pictures.