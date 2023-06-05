Dodgers’ Luke Williams claimed off waivers by Braves

Dodgers utility man Luke Williams was claimed off waivers by the Braves on Monday, which leaves 39 players on the Los Angeles 40-man roster. Atlanta optioned Williams to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Williams had an on-again, off-again relationship with the Dodgers for seven months, beginning when they claimed him off waivers from the Marlins in November, only to non-tender him 10 days later, making him a free agent.

The Dodgers re-signed the 26-year-old Williams to a minor league contract in February and invited him to spring training as a non-roster invitee. During the exhibition season Williams saw time at third base and shortstop, playing in 24 games and starting eight times in the Cactus League.

During a time when shortstops Miguel Rojas and Chris Taylor were hurt, the Dodgers selected Williams’ contract from Triple-A on April 18. He started three times at shortstop and played in 10 games overall in the majors, singling once in 10 at-bats, with a stolen base.

With Oklahoma City, Williams hit .268/.364/.452 with a 93 wRC+, nine doubles, six home runs, two triples, and 11 stolen bases in 42 games. Since getting optioned back to the minors on April 28, Williams hit .214/.318/.330 with five extra-base hits in 28 games.

He was the primary shortstop in Triple-A, though he also started twice in left field and once at third base. In his parts of three seasons in the majors with the Phillies, Giants, Marlins, and Dodgers, Williams has played third base, second base, shortstop, first base, and all three outfield spots.

Williams even pitched once, finishing off the Dodgers’ blowout loss this year on April 21, with a perfect eighth inning at Wrigley Field against the Cubs.