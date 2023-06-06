Dodgers vs. Reds series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers face the Reds for the first time in 2023, starting a road trip on Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds have been a streaky team of late, winning Monday to snap a four-game losing streak, but that followed a five-game winning streak. Cincinnati is 15-17 at home this season.

In the series finale on Thursday morning (Pacific time), the Dodgers will face Reds right-hander Graham Ashcraft, whom the Dodgers drafted in the 12th round out of high school in 2016 but did not sign. After going to Alabama, he was drafted three years later by the Reds in the sixth round.

Ashcraft is one of 17 Dodgers draft picks from 2016 to reach the majors. Fourteen of them signed that year with the Dodgers. Right-hander Bailey Ober was picked in the 23rd round by the Dodgers but went back to College of Charleston instead, and the Twins picked him one year later in the 12th round. Ober beat the Dodgers on May 16 at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers and Reds will meet again in Los Angeles from July 28-30.

Dodgers vs. Reds schedule

Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. PT

Tony Gonsolin vs. Luke Weaver

SportsNet LA

Wednesday, 4:10 p.m.

Noah Syndergaard vs. Brandon Williamson (L)

SportsNet LA

Thursday, 9:35 a.m.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Graham Ashcraft

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)