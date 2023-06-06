Dodgers-Astros on June 25 added to ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball’

The boos at Dodger Stadium for the series finale of Dodgers vs. Astros on Sunday, June 25, will be subject to the weird sound mixing of ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball,’ as the game was added to the channel’s weekly exclusive schedule.

The regular ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ crew of Karl Ravech, David Cone, and Eduardo Perez will call Dodgers-Astros, which normally wouldn’t be in question. Except that Sunday, ESPN is actually televising two games. The first is a Cubs-Cardinals game in London, a 7 a.m. PT game that will be called by Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez, and Tim Kurkjian.

Moving the finale of Dodgers-Astros to ESPN means the start time switches from 1:10 p.m. to 4:08 p.m., and will be the second game of that series on an exclusive national broadcast. Saturday, June 24 will be televised by Fox.

June is a busy month for the Dodgers on ESPN. They lost to the Yankees on Sunday on the network, and in addition to this game against the Astros will also have a Wednesday, June 14 game against the White Sox on ESPN in a rare exclusive mid-week telecast.

The Dodgers this month will also have a game on TBS — on June 20 against the Angels — that will be available to watch locally, in addition to the local broadcasts of that contest.