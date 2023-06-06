June 6: Reds 9, Dodgers 8

Caleb Ferguson allowed three runs in the ninth inning, completing a bullpen collapse in a game the Dodgers once led Reds by five runs. Instead, Cincinnati got a walk-off winner on Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Dodgers bullpen collapses late in loss to Reds
Caleb Ferguson allowed three runs in the ninth inning while only recording an out, completing a collapse by the Dodgers bullpen in a loss to the Reds.
Dodgers vs. Reds Game I chat
The Dodgers open a three-game series against the Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Dodgers call up Nick Robertson to help struggling bullpen
The Dodgers called up reliever Nick Robertson from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and Tayler Scott was optioned.
Dodgers vs. Reds series info
The Dodgers start a road trip with three games against the Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.