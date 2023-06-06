 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds

June 6: Reds 9, Dodgers 8

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
Caleb Ferguson allowed three runs in the ninth inning, completing a bullpen collapse in a game the Dodgers once led Reds by five runs. Instead, Cincinnati got a walk-off winner on Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

Jun 6, 2023, 5:01am PDT