Dodgers sign Ryan Brasier to minor league contract, per report

The Dodgers reportedly added veteran reliever Ryan Brasier on a minor league contract over the weekend. Rob Bradford at WEEI reported the news on Monday. Brasier’s MLB.com page shows him as getting assigned to the Arizona Complex League, but it’s likely only a matter time before he’s pitching for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The 35-year-old right-hander had a 7.29 ERA and 5.73 xERA in 20 games with 18 strikeouts and nine walks in 21 innings for the Red Sox this season before getting released on May 21. Even while struggling, Brasier still held right-handers to hitting .208/.296/.271 with a 27.8-percent strikeout rate.

For Brasier’s career, right-handers hit .220/.261/.344 against him, while left-handers hit .292/.370/.505.

Should Brasier make his way to the majors with Los Angeles, he’d join his former teammates Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez, with whom he won the 2018 World Series over the Dodgers. Other 2018 Red Sox to play for the Dodgers in the last few years are Joe Kelly, David Price, and Craig Kimbrel.

With Brasier no longer in Boston, only two from that 2018 team are still with the Red Sox, Chris Sale and Rafael Devers.

In parts of seven major league seasons with the Angels (2013) and Red Sox (2018-2023), Brasier has a 4.45 ERA and 3.81 FIP in 218⅔ innings, with 218 strikeouts and 69 walks.