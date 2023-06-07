June 7: Reds 8, Dodgers 6

The Dodgers blew a four-run lead and lost in walk-off fashion the Reds for a second straight night on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Jun 4, 2023, 3:03pm PDT
June 7
Syndergaard still dealing with blister issues, broken fingernail, Roberts says
Noah Syndergaard had another bad start for the Dodgers and has a 7.16 ERA. He might be headed for the injured list while dealing with blister issues and a broken nail. "I don’t think that we can kind of sustain this pace of performance," manager Dave Roberts said.
June 7
Dodgers blow another lead to Reds, lose fourth in a row
It was another heartbreaking loss, as the Dodgers allowed the Reds to get back into it, scoring six unanswered runs to win 8-6, and set up a potential sweep in Cincinnati.
June 7
Dodgers vs. Reds Game II chat
The Dodgers play the Reds on Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
June 6
Dodgers vs. Reds series info
The Dodgers start a road trip with three games against the Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
June 4
DeLuca will face LHP, Thompson out at least a month
The Dodgers called up Jonny DeLuca, who was in Double-A three weeks ago. Now, the outfielder could see some playing time mostly against lefties as Trayce Thompson will miss at least a month with a left oblique strain.