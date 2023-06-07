Daniel Hudson starts minor league rehab assignment

Dodgers right-hander Daniel Hudson began a minor league rehab assignment on Tuesday, pitching a perfect inning in the Arizona Complex League. He started against the Mariners and retired all three batters he faced, with one strikeout.

Hudson has been on the injured list since the start of the season, still working his way back from left knee surgery last June. He was also slowed during spring training with right ankle tendinitis developed while rehabbing the knee injury.

He was transferred to the 60-day injured list on April 18.

It’s unknown how long Hudson will need in the minors before returning, but it’s probably going to be a little while considering how long he’s already been out. Rehab assignments for pitchers can last up to 30 days.

More awards

In addition to the four Dodgers who won player or pitcher of the month honors for May, a pair of minor leaguers in the organization also were recognized for the week ending June 4.

Mark Washington pitched his two longest outings of the season, totaling 5⅔ scoreless innings with five strikeouts, allowing two hits and two walks to win Pacific Coast League pitcher of the week in Triple-A. That included a three-inning start on May 30, with Oklahoma City having to scramble after Matt Andriese was a late scratch.

Double-A Tulsa first baseman and corner outfielder Imanol Vargas won Texas League player of the week by driving in 11 runs in six games against Wichita, hitting .333/.462/.905. Vargas hit three home runs, including a grand slam on Saturday.

Player of the day

Michael Busch was back in the lineup for Oklahoma City after missing nearly a week. He left last Tuesday’s game after hitting a double, then didn’t play in any of the next five games. But on Tuesday night in El Paso, Busch reached base three times, including two hits.

Busch hit a three-run double in the third inning for Oklahoma City’s first runs of the game, then added another double in the fifth inning and walked in the seventh.

Busch played third base on Tuesday, his 18th start there on the season between the majors and minors. He’s also started 19 games at second base, plus three times each at first base and designated hitter.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

This one was ugly early, with Oklahoma City down 10-4 after four innings, and it only got worse in getting routed by the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres).

Starter William Cuevas allowed six runs in his three innings, and Trevor Bettencourt allowed four in his three innings. Reno scored five runs off Keegan Curtis in the seventh.

Zack Burdi pitched a scoreless eighth, working around a hit and a walk with two strikeouts.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers managed only five hits and no runs in a blowout loss to the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners). Diego Cartaya had two of the hits, and is hitting .333/.371/.727 over his last eight games.

Nick Frasso allowed as many runs in two innings on Tuesday than he did in his first eight starts of the season. The first three batters of the game reached with two singles and a double. He also walked and hit a batter in a three-run first, needing 31 pitches in that inning alone. That snapped a 14-inning scoreless streak that dated back to April 25.

Frasso walked another batter in the second inning but escaped unscathed. He was pulled after 49 pitches in his two frames, and also allowed three stolen bases in his limited time on the mound. Though six of his 12 batters reached base, Frasso did strike out four on the night, giving him 45 strikeouts against nine walks in 32 innings this season to go with a 1.69 ERA.

Three different Tulsa pitchers — Frasso, Antonio Knowles, and Kyle Hurt — hit Arkansas outfielder Robert Perez Jr. with a pitch.

The game was already out of reach at 7-0, but then Arkansas added an eight-run seventh to make the final score so lopsided.

High-A Great Lakes

Back-to-back doubles by Yeiner Fernandez and Chris Newell to open the eighth inning plated the winning run for the Loons, who beat the Lake County Captains (Guardians) in a low-scoring affair.

Fernandez also singled and walked in the game.

Hyun-il Choi allowed only one hit in his five innings, facing one batter over the minimum. The hit was a leadoff triple in the third inning, and a groundout brought home the one tally charged against him.

Robbie Peto pitched three scoreless innings, allowing only a single. Juan Morillo struck out one in a perfect ninth for his second save. Great Lakes pitchers walked none and allowed only two hits, facing just 29 batters in the win.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

A four-run seventh broke open a close game in the Quakes’ road loss to the Modesto Nuts (Mariners). Rancho Cucamonga pulled to within a run in the top of the sixth inning, but Sauryn Lao allowed five runs while recording five outs in the sixth and seventh innings.

The big blow was a three-run home run by Modesto catcher Tatem Levins. Lao, an infielder who converted to pitcher before this season, saw his ERA balloon from 3.60 to 5.94.

Right fielder Josue De Paula, playing in his fourth game with the Quakes, got his first extra-base hit in Low-A with an RBI ground-rule double in the fifth inning.

Catcher Thayron Liranzo was hit by a pitch on what looked like his left foot, possibly ankle in the seventh inning. He laid on the ground for a few moments, but ultimately stayed in the game.

Transactions

Triple-A: Right-hander Nick Robertson got his first call to the majors. Tayler Scott was optioned to Oklahoma City. Zack Burdi, who was designated for assignment last Thursday, cleared waivers and was sent outright to OKC. Outfielder Kole Calhoun and pitcher Mike Mongtomery both signed minor league contracts and joined Triple-A, though only Calhoun was activated Tuesday. Outfielder Steven Duggar was activated after missing 13 games with a back injury.

Low-A: Shortstop Jose Izarra was activated off the injured list after missing 15 games.

