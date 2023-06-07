The Dodgers’ biggest liability throughout the season has been their inconsistent bullpen, which carried a 4.77 ERA following Tuesday’s disappointing defeat to the Reds. The late innings have been a carousel, but one reliever is hoping to change his approach against left-handed pitching in hopes of seeing an increased role.

Yency Almonte has struggled mightily through the first two months of the season. He currently carries a 6.84 ERA on the season after dominating in 33 games last season to the tune of a 1.02 ERA. His majority of struggles have come against left handed hitters, who hit .333/.450/.576 against him this season. Almonte has been working on perfecting his slider with assistant pitching coach Connor McGuiness, and the results so far have been impressive, as Almonte carries an ERA of 1.29 over his past seven appearances, which parallels with his ERA from last season.

J.P. Hoonstra of the Orange County Register goes in depth on Almonte’s effectiveness with his slider, and the thought process behind Almonte’s usage of the pitch against both left and right-handed hitters:

“‘It’s just, I guess, a different shape – trying to get a different shape to a lefty versus a righty,’ he said. ‘To lefties, I want a more vertical shape, with the ball breaking down, as opposed to a righty, I want more sweep across the plate so they can see strike as long as possible.’”

Ken Rosenthal breaks down new renovations that will be made to the Dodgers’ bullpen fences after Yankees superstar and reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge collided with the right field fence, resulting in his second IL stint of the season:

“The Dodgers plan to reinforce the chain-link fence in right field that Judge crashed into on Saturday and add a strip of padding on the concrete portion where he jammed his right big toe, team president Stan Kasten said.”

“‘Out of the bad, I always say you have to focus on something positive,’ Urías said. ‘I think the guy upstairs is so good that he sends you challenges at the right time. I was definitely being inconsistent so he sent me a challenge. … I’m looking at it as a fresh start and leaving the past in the past.’”

Dave Roberts confirmed to reporters before Tuesday’s game that Urias is planning on returning for the weekend series.