 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v Cincinnati Reds

June 8: Dodgers 6, Reds 0

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

The Dodgers scored early again against the Reds, and Clayton Kershaw made it hold up with seven scoreless innings to win on Thursday afternoon at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

4 Total Updates Since
Jun 6, 2023, 5:01am PDT