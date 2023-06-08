June 8: Dodgers 6, Reds 0

The Dodgers scored early again against the Reds, and Clayton Kershaw made it hold up with seven scoreless innings to win on Thursday afternoon at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jun 6, 2023, 5:01am PDT
Jun 6, 2023, 5:01am PDT
-
June 8
Clayton Kershaw plays stopper, Dodgers salvage a game in Cincinnati
Clayton Kershaw struck out nine and pitched seven scoreless innings after the Dodgers bullpen was taxed in the first two games of the series. The offense had another strong showing to salvage a game against the Reds in Cincinnati.
-
June 8
Dodgers vs. Reds Game III chat
The Dodgers finish off a three-game series against the Reds on Thursday morning at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
-
June 8
Tayler Scott back in bullpen with Noah Syndergaard on IL
Dodgers pitcher Noah Syndergaard was placed on the injured list with a blister in his right index finger, and Tayler Scott was recalled to join the bullpen.
-
June 6
Dodgers vs. Reds series info
The Dodgers start a road trip with three games against the Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.