Jahmai Jones homers twice & triples for Oklahoma City

Wednesday in the Dodgers minors saw big games for Great Lakes and Oklahoma City, plus strong starts by Justin Wrobleski, Gabe Emmett, and Justin Hagenman.

Player of the day

Oklahoma City second baseman Jahmai Jones had a season-high four hits, continuing his hot streak in Triple-A. His RBI triple gave OKC the lead in the third, then tied the game with a home run in the sixth. Jones homered again in the eighth, and his single in the 10th was part of a two-run winning rally.

With this RBI triple, Jahmai Jones...



✅ Gives the Dodgers the lead.

✅ Extends his hitting streak to 14 games. pic.twitter.com/I5z4y1Vjob — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) June 8, 2023

We refuse to believe this ball went *only* 437 feet.



What a blast by Jahmai Jones for his second homer tonight! pic.twitter.com/JvrbeM7PsA — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) June 8, 2023

Jones has a 14-game hitting streak, during which he is hitting .512/.649/1.049 with four home runs, eight doubles, and a triple. Jones has reached base in 22 consecutive games as well.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City prevailed in a back-and-forth game thanks to a two-run double by Ryan Ward in the 10th inning to beat the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres).

Yonny Hernández, who had his own 14-game hit streak snapped on Tuesday, got back on the beam with a double, single, stolen base, two runs scored, and two RBI on Wednesday. Devin Mann had three hits, including his 23rd double of the season, tops in the Pacific Coast League.

Reliever Justin Hagenman made a spot start and lasted four innings, allowing only one run while setting a career high with eight strikeouts.

Double-A Tulsa

Drillers pitchers have been arguably the best staff in all of the minors this season. On the season they have allowed 3.55 runs per game, nearly a run better than the next-stingiest team in the Texas League. But they lost in extra innings to the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners) on Wednesday, allowing 15 runs for a second straight day to put a big dent in those numbers.

The 30 runs allowed by Tulsa in the first two games of this series matched their total allowed in their previous nine games.

Braydon Fisher was the fifth pitcher used by Tulsa on Wednesday, and the dam broke for Arkansas with three home runs and seven runs in the 11th, one more run than the right-hander allowed in his first 20⅓ innings this season in Double-A.

After allowing a season-high four runs in his last start, Nick Nastrini allowed five runs on Wednesday afternoon. A pair of two-run home runs did most of the damage, the last one ending his day with one out in the fifth inning. Nastrini struck out four and walked four.

Austin Gauthier hit his first home run in Double-A. Jorbit Vivas had three hits, including a double. Yusniel Díaz doubled, singled, and drove in three runs.

High-A Great Lakes

Designated hitter Damon Keith and catcher Frank Rodriguez drove in seven of the Loons’ 10 runs in a rout of the Lake County Captains (Guardians). Keith had three hits, including a double, while Rodriguez doubled twice and walked.

Justin Wrobleski pitched five scoreless innings, his second straight scoreless start, and struck out three. The left-hander has allowed two or fewer runs in each of his last seven appearances, giving up six total runs in 31⅓ innings during that span.

Alex Freeland walked, stole a base, and also made this fantastic defensive play at shortstop in the sixth inning.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

In a low-scoring game, two runs scored in the ninth on a wild pitch and an error sent the Quakes to a walk-off loss to the Modesto Nuts (Mariners).

Thayron Liranzo drove in Rancho Cucamonga’s only run with an RBI double in the eighth inning. That 1-0 lead could not hold up in the ninth, with closer Madison Jeffrey walking three in the frame in addition to his game-tying wild pitch.

Quakes starter Gabe Emmett struck out four in a career-high 5⅔ scoreless innings, the second straight scoreless start for the Dodgers’ 19th-round draft pick from 2021.

