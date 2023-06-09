Dodgers minors: Michael Busch, Payton Martin

Catching up on Thursday night in the Dodgers minors.

Player of the day

Michael Busch homered, tripled, and singled on Thursday. His home run in the seventh gave Oklahoma City the lead.

The big dog has gotta eat, and Michael Busch does just that with a homer off the top of the Big Dog House!



Dodgers take the lead in the 7th inning! pic.twitter.com/LpYjzgBJyk — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) June 9, 2023

After missing five games last week with injury, Busch has four extra-base hits in three games this week, and six hits in 12 at-bats against El Paso, driving in five runs.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Bryan Hudson allowed the tying run in the ninth, and Wander Suero allowed the free runner to score the walk-off winner in the 10th in Oklahoma City’s loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres).

Mark Washington struck out four in 3⅔ scoreless innings of relief, following starter Andre Jackson, who only pitched one inning. It’s the third extended relief appearance in the last four games for Washington, who has totaled 11⅓ scoreless innings over his last five games.

Double-A Tulsa

River Ryan is the latest Drillers starter to have a rough time of it, allowing seven runs in Tulsa’s loss to the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners). Ryan breezed through the first three innings scoreless with five strikeouts, allowing only a double. But in the seventh he gave up the first seven runs of a nine-run frame that doomed the Drillers.

Tulsa’s starters entered Thursday with a 2.52 ERA, best in the minors, but including Ryan on Thursday the group has allowed 31 runs in 31⅔ innings over the last nine games.

Austin Gauthier tripled, doubled, and singled, driving in two and scoring twice. Jose Ramos had four hits, including a double, and drove in two. Kody Hoese had three hits, including a double, and scored twice. Eddys Leonard hit a solo home run.

High-A Great Lakes

Tommy Mace blinded the Loons, striking out 11 in eight scoreless innings in Great Lakes’ loss to the Lake County Captains (Guardians). Mace allowed only three runners to reach base — Chris Newell singled in both the second and seventh innings and stole second base each time, and Griffin Lockwood-Powell was hit by a pitch in the fifth.

Alex Freeland hit a two-run home run in the ninth off Tyler Thornton for the Loons’ only runs.

Ronan Kopp started and allowed only one unearned run in his three innings, allowing no hits while striking out four. He walked three, the first of which advanced on a wild pitch then stole third base and scored on a throwing error by catching Dalton Rushing.

Lefty reliever Ben Harris retired all five batters he faced, striking out four. Over his last five appearances, Harris has allowed only one unearned run in 5⅓ innings, striking out 13 of his 20 batters faced.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes rallied for six runs in the ninth to stun the Modesto Nuts (Mariners).

Down two entering the ninth inning, Rancho Cucamonga scored one thanks to two hit batters and two singles. The bases were still loaded with one out when Kyle Nevin singled home two runs, but as the throw got away from the catcher a third run scored, followed by another errant throw to the plate that scampered up the first base line, allowing Nevin to come all the way around to score on what Modesto announcer termed a “Little League home run.”

Don't roll the credits just yet!@Dodgers prospect Kyle Nevin puts the @RCQuakes ahead in the ninth ... and then scampers all the way back home to pad the lead: pic.twitter.com/ffWsaeaGXT — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 9, 2023

Catcher Jesus Galiz, as the designated hitter on Thursday, had two hits, including a triple.

Payton Martin struck out a career-high five in three scoreless innings in his start. The 19-year-old, drafted out of high school in the 17th round last year, has maxed out at three innings in his first two months on a professional mound, a mark he’s reached five times. Thursday was his sixth scoreless outing in nine games, with a 1.90 ERA on the season to go with 26 strikeouts. Martin also has 13 walks, though none of them came on Thursday, just his second walk-less appearance.

Transactions

Triple-A: Right-hander Jake Reed was activated. Tayler Scott was recalled to the Dodgers.

Low-A: Right-hander Jeisson Cabrera was placed on the injured list, making room for Payton Martin, who was activated off the developmental list to start.

Arizona Complex League: Left-hander Mike Montgomery, who signed a minor league deal Tuesday, was assigned to the ACL Dodgers

Thursday scores

Friday schedule