Dodgers vs. Phillies series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers and Phillies meet for a second time this season, this time for a three-game weekend series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
The last tilt between these two teams was one-sided, with the Dodgers scoring in double digits in all three games, sweeping the Phillies at Dodger Stadium from May 1-3 while outscoring them 36-11.
Since that series, both teams have been middling, with the Dodgers at 17-14 and the Phillies 15-15, though Philadelphia has won five straight.
Julio Urías is expected to be activated off the injured list to start the series finale on Sunday, after missing three weeks with a left hamstring strain. The left-hander threw a simulated game on Tuesday against Dodgers hitters at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Dodgers vs. Phillies schedule
Friday, 4:05 p.m. PT
Michael Grove vs. Ranger Suárez (L)
SportsNet LA
Saturday, 1:05 p.m.
Bobby Miller vs. Aaron Nola
SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
Sunday, 10:35 a.m.
Julio Urías vs. Taijuan Walker
SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
Loading comments...