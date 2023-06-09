Dodgers vs. Phillies series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers and Phillies meet for a second time this season, this time for a three-game weekend series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The last tilt between these two teams was one-sided, with the Dodgers scoring in double digits in all three games, sweeping the Phillies at Dodger Stadium from May 1-3 while outscoring them 36-11.

Since that series, both teams have been middling, with the Dodgers at 17-14 and the Phillies 15-15, though Philadelphia has won five straight.

Julio Urías is expected to be activated off the injured list to start the series finale on Sunday, after missing three weeks with a left hamstring strain. The left-hander threw a simulated game on Tuesday against Dodgers hitters at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

Dodgers vs. Phillies schedule

Friday, 4:05 p.m. PT

Michael Grove vs. Ranger Suárez (L)

SportsNet LA

Saturday, 1:05 p.m.

Bobby Miller vs. Aaron Nola

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Sunday, 10:35 a.m.

Julio Urías vs. Taijuan Walker

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)