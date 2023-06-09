June 9: Phillies 5, Dodgers 4

Kyle Schwarber hit a home run in the ninth inning to win it for the Phillies on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, the third walk-off loss in four games for the Dodgers.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jun 9, 2023, 3:29pm PDT
Jun 9, 2023, 3:29pm PDT
-
-
-
June 9
Dodgers vs. Phillies series info
The Dodgers finish off a road trip with three games against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, the second meeting of the season between these two teams.
-
June 9
Julio Urías isn’t yet ready to return to Dodgers rotation
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías is still feeling discomfort in his left hamstring, and won’t be activated to start on Sunday after all. He’s likely to miss another two weeks or so, likely needing a minor league rehab start.