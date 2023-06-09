 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies

June 9: Phillies 5, Dodgers 4

Contributors: Stacie Wheeler and Eric Stephen
/ new

Kyle Schwarber hit a home run in the ninth inning to win it for the Phillies on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, the third walk-off loss in four games for the Dodgers.

4 Total Updates Since
Jun 9, 2023, 3:29pm PDT