Dodgers vs. Phillies Game IV chat

By Stacie Wheeler
Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Dodgers open a three-game series against the Phillies at Citizen Banks Park Friday afternoon. Luis González will open for Michael Grove to counter Philadelphia’s left-handed batters Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper at the top of their lineup. The Dodgers swept the Phillies in their first matchup of the season last month at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers-Phillies lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Phillies
RF Betts LF Schwarber (L)
1B Freeman (L) RF Castellanos
C Smith DH Harper (L)
DH Martinez SS Turner
3B Muncy (L) C Realmuto
LF Taylor 2B Stott (L)
2B Vargas CF Marsh (L)
CF DeLuca 1B Clemens (L)
SS Rojas 3B Sosa
Michael Grove (R) vs. Ranger Suárez (L)

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Phillies
  • Ballpark: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia
  • Time: 4:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

