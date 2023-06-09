Dodgers vs. Phillies Game IV chat

The Dodgers open a three-game series against the Phillies at Citizen Banks Park Friday afternoon. Luis González will open for Michael Grove to counter Philadelphia’s left-handed batters Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper at the top of their lineup. The Dodgers swept the Phillies in their first matchup of the season last month at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers-Phillies lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Phillies
|RF
|Betts
|LF
|Schwarber (L)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|RF
|Castellanos
|C
|Smith
|DH
|Harper (L)
|DH
|Martinez
|SS
|Turner
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|C
|Realmuto
|LF
|Taylor
|2B
|Stott (L)
|2B
|Vargas
|CF
|Marsh (L)
|CF
|DeLuca
|1B
|Clemens (L)
|SS
|Rojas
|3B
|Sosa
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Phillies
- Ballpark: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia
- Time: 4:05 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
