July 1: Royals 6, Dodgers 4

The Dodgers got a short start in Julio Urías’ return from the injured list, allowing a five-run first inning in a loss to the Royals on Saturday night at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.
July 1
Dodgers can’t dig out of 5-run hole in Julio Urías’ return
July 1
Dodgers vs. Royals Game II chat
The Dodgers take on the Royals on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.
July 1
Julio Urías back after missing 6 weeks with hamstring strain
The Dodgers activated Julio Urías off the injured list after six weeks sidelined with a hamstring strain. Urías starts on Saturday against the Royals. Justin Bruihl was optioned to Triple-A.
July 1
Dodgers on Deck: July 1 at Royals
The Dodgers play the Royals in the second game of a weekend series at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, in a game televised nationally by Fox.
June 30
Dodgers vs. Royals series info
The Dodgers conclude a road trip with three games against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, the only meeting of the season in this interleague matchup.
March 23
8 Dodgers games on Fox or FS1 in 2023
Part of the 2023 Fox Sports schedule of MLB broadcasts include six Dodgers Saturday games exclusively on Fox, plus two more on FS1. More games could be added later.