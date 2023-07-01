Dodgers notes: Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Daniel Hudson

As we digest Mookie Betts reaching base six times in Friday’s win over the Royals, and Daniel Hudson back in the majors a little over a year after tearing his ACL, here are a few Dodgers and baseball stories to begin your holiday weekend.

Hudson talked to Mike DiGiovanna at the Los Angeles Times about his eight-game minor league rehab assignment and the long road back to the majors. “I think it just got to a point where I was like, ‘You know what? I’m ready. I’m done checking boxes here. Let’s just freaking go,’” said Hudson, who struck out two in a scoreless inning Friday in his first game back.

"It felt good. It's just fun to be back out there with the guys down in the bullpen." Daniel Hudson on how it felt being back. pic.twitter.com/Gq1wUxrNzH — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 1, 2023

Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic offered his thoughts on what the Dodgers priorities should be at the trade deadline: “in order: bullpen, right-handed bat, starting rotation.”

Juan Toribio at MLB.com picked his first-half award winners for the Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman as most outstanding hitter.

We’re all out here feeding the content monster, so take this for what it is — Bradford Doolittle at ESPN identified a player each major league team should either target or trade by the deadline, and his choice for the Dodgers was a reunion with old friend Rich Hill.

Erik Pedersen at The Orange County Register recalls a time from his youth attending a Ron Cey autograph-signing event during his playing days at a Pasadena Sears.

Patrick Dubuque at Baseball Prospectus used Luis Arraez’s quest for .400 — the Marlins second baseman enters Saturday batting .390 — to reintroduce and praise the index stat, which contextualizes batting average, and other stats, in comparison to their ballpark and league, much like OPS+, wRC+, and others. To that end, Arraez’s batting average compared to his environment is the second-best since 1900, trailing only Josh Gibson (.466 average, 164 BA+) in the Negro Leagues in 1943.

Dodgers chairman and team co-owner Billie Jean King purchased the Premier Hockey Federation on Thursday, with the intent of starting a new women’s hockey league. Hailey Salvian at The Athletic has details on the deal, which she called “a watershed moment for women’s hockey.”