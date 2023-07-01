Dodgers on Deck: July 1 at Royals

The Dodgers will have Julio Urías on the mound for the first time in over six weeks on Saturday afternoon as they battle the Royals in the middle game of a weekend series at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

Urías has been sidelined since mid-May with a left hamstring strain, and will be pitching Saturday on five days rest, after striking out eight batters in four innings last Sunday for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga on a minor league rehab assignment.

Lynch was the Royals’ first-round draft pick in 2018 out of Virginia. Now in his third major league season, he started the season in the minors but since getting called up in late May has been one of Kansas City’s best pitchers, with a 3.96 ERA in six starts. The left-hander has lasted at least five innings in each of his outings in the majors this year, including six innings or longer in each of his last four starts.

Mookie Betts has reached base in each of his last seven plate appearances, halfway to Pedro Guerrero’s team record set in July 1985. Betts, who homered twice, doubled, singled, and walked twice on Friday night, has reached base 13 times in his last 15 plate appearances over the last three games.

Game info