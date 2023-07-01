Diego Cartaya homers in Tulsa win, Bryson Brigman has 5 hits for Oklahoma City

A good start to weekend with Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Rancho Cucamonga all winning. And Great Lakes split their doubleheader after their game was postponed on Thursday

Player of the day

Oklahoma City Dodgers shortstop Bryson Brigman had a big game on Friday. He went 5-for-5 with his first home run of the year. Brigman also singled twice and had two doubles.

Brigman was signed as a free agent in March and has split time at Tulsa and Oklahoma City. The first two months of the season, Brigman was at Tulsa and did not hit at all. Brigman had just 11 singles in 50 at bats.

But since his move to Oklahoma City in June, Brigman has hit .389/.421/.556 in 75 plate appearances.

Make that ✋ hits for Bryson Brigman tonight!



2 singles

2 doubles

1 homer pic.twitter.com/W068EA4Rx9 — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) July 1, 2023

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City collected 19 hits in their 11-2 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros). As mentioned above, Bryson Brigman had five hits with his first home run of the season. Patrick Mazeika had a three-hit game.

Welcome to the laser show, presented by Bryson Brigman!



His first homer of the year makes it 7-0! pic.twitter.com/vIPwF0mJsD — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) July 1, 2023

Joining their multi-hit teammates, Drew Avans, Jahmai Jones, Michael Busch, David Freitas and Devin Mann each had two hits on Friday night.

The Busch is back with 2 hits and 2 RBI tonight!



OKC leads, 11-1, at the Stretch. pic.twitter.com/0niV3dvEA9 — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) July 1, 2023

Four Dodger pitchers scattered five hits and allowed two runs. They collectively struck out 12 and walked four.

Double-A Tulsa

Diego Cartaya’s run scoring single was the winning play as the Drillers outlasted the Amarillo Sod Poodles (D-backs) in 13 innings for their 7-6 win. Cartaya also hit his tenth home run, a two-run shot, in the fourth inning.

Braydon Fisher won his fifth game despite giving up the tying run in the 12th inning. Fisher struck out four in his two-inning stint.

Brandon Lewis had three hits and Jose Ramos also had two singles on Friday.

High-A Great Lakes

It was a split doubleheader for Great Lakes and the Lansing Lugnuts (A’s) on Friday. The Loons won 4-3 and lost 7-5 to the Lugnuts.

Trailing by a run in the sixth inning, Taylor Young cleared the bases to score three runs and give the Loons the lead. Michael Hobbs collected his third win of the season.

In the second game, the Loons 4-0 lead was erased when the Lugnuts pushed seven runs across in the fourth inning. Luis Diaz went 3-for-3 with a home run for the Loons.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes scored five runs in the fourth and held on for the 8-6 win over the Visalia Rawhide (D-backs). Christian Romero won his fifth game of the season.

The Quakes 12-hit attack saw five players have multi-hit games. Jorge Puerta had three hits while Jose Izarra, Josue De Paula, Luis Rodriguez and Rayne Doncon each had two hits.

Transactions

Triple-A: Right-handed pitcher Nick Robertson was optioned to Oklahoma City

Double-A: Right-handed pitcher Carlos Reyes was assigned to Arizona Complex League

Friday scores

Saturday schedule