Dodgers notes: Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, MLB Draft

The Dodgers didn’t play a game on Sunday but managed to move into first place in the National League West. Though in a virtual tie with the D-backs (52-39, .571), the Dodgers (51-38, .573) hold a slight advantage in winning percentage.

Even with no game, it was a busy Sunday, with the Dodgers not only making some roster moves — sending Miguel Vargas and Bryan Hudson to the minors, with Yency Almonte activated off the paternity list — but also making their first two picks in the MLB Draft.

Here are some other stories to begin your week.

Mookie Betts is tied for third in the majors with 26 home runs, and will take part in the Home Run Derby on Monday night in Seattle. Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register dug deep into how the 5’9, 170-pound superstar has so much power.

Shohei Ohtani has twice before been a Dodgers target, and Jorge Castillo at the Los Angeles Times examines why the third time — in free agency this offseason — might be different.

Castillo also wrote about Dodgers vice president of amateur scouting Billy Gasparino and his son Will, the Harvard-Westlake center fielder expected to be drafted on Monday.

During a Zoom call Sunday night about the Dodgers’ first two draft picks, Billy Gasparino was asked about the potential of drafting his son: “I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, but I’m very proud of him. Andrew [Friedman] and our scouts have treated him great. It’s always a tricky situation, but we I think so far have handled it very well.”