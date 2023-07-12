Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman shared the field as the two defensive starters representing the Dodgers for the 2023 All Star Game on Tuesday. Their contributions may have been minimal during the Midsummer Classic, but they have certainly become the one of the most dynamic duos within baseball— if not, the best— heading into the second half of the season.

Both Betts and Freeman are top five in OPS on the season (.964 and .952 respectively) and top five in WAR (4.2 and 3.7 respectively) to begin the second half. They are the only two teammates within baseball to post an OPS over .950 and are the only two teammates to score more than 70 runs on the season, with the two All Stars sharing a stat of 72 runs apiece. Both Dodgers are in early talks for National League MVP consideration as they both finished in top five in voting last season.

As lethal as they are as immediate kickstarters to start the Dodgers’ lineup, the results the two have displayed are arguably more impressive than what fans imagined, writes Juan Toribio of MLB.com:

“With Betts and Freeman, the Dodgers immediately had the most feared 1-2 punch in the Majors. But somehow, after a year and a half of watching the two superstars atop the lineup, the early returns have been even more impressive than anyone hoped.”

