Dodgers vs. Mets series info, TV times & pitching matchups

Now that the All-Star Game is behind us, it’s time for games that count again, and the Dodgers will be on the road for a week and a half. Up first is a weekend series against the Mets at Citi Field.

New York took two of the three games against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, even winning the series finale on April 19, during which Max Scherzer was ejected for having a foreign substance on his hands, which earned the right-hander a 10-game suspension.

Julio Urías will start the opener, coming off an encouraging start on July 6, his second game since returning from missing six weeks with a hamstring strain, throwing six strong innings and eight strikeouts against Pittsburgh.

Chris Taylor is also expected back on Friday, after missing over three weeks with right knee soreness. A roster spot opened for Taylor’s return after second baseman Miguel Vargas was optioned on Sunday after struggling for over six weeks.

The three games are broadcast on three separate outlets. Friday’s series opener is streamed on Apple TV+ (there’s a free two-month trial for Apple TV+ through MLB), Saturday is on Fox, and Sunday’s series finale is on SportsNet LA (or MLB Network, for those of you outside of the local markets).

Dodgers vs. Mets schedule

Friday, 4:10 p.m. PT

Julio Urías vs. Justin Verlander

Apple TV+

Saturday, 4:15 p.m.

TBD vs. Kodai Senga

Fox

Sunday, 10:40 a.m.

TBD vs. Max Scherzer

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)