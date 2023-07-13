Dodgers 2024 schedule: South Korea, Yankee Stadium & ‘opening day’ at home

Major League Baseball unveiled the 2024 schedule on Thursday, with domestic opening day on Thursday, March 28. The Dodgers will be home that day to start a four-game series against the Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, but that’s not the first game of the season for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers and Padres will open the season with two games in Seoul, the first-ever major league regular season games in South Korea. Each team will get one “home” game in Seoul, with the Padres the home team on March 20 and the Dodgers on March 21.

The longest Dodgers road trip comes in April, a nine-game trek against the Nationals, Blue Jays, and Diamondbacks from April 23-May 1.

They have two nine-game homestands — April 12-21 against the Padres, Nationals, and Mets; and August 19-29 hosting the Mariners, Rays, and Orioles.

Interleague play

The Dodgers make their first trip to Yankee Stadium since 2016 for a weekend series from June 7-9.

With each team playing the other 29 teams every year, there isn’t as much suspense to the schedule. Even when the interleague matchups rotated divisions every three years, the home and road trips didn’t always perfectly alternate. However, every non-Angels American League team the Dodgers host in 2023 will be a road opponent in 2024, and vice versa.

After not having an interleague game this season until May 15, their 42nd game, the Dodgers’ first game against an AL team in 2024 is on April 8 in Minnesota, LA’s 13th game of the season

Every team plays 46 interleague games — three-game series against 14 teams, plus a pair of two-gamers against the “natural rival,” which for the Dodgers is the Angels. The regular season Freeway Series next year will be June 21-22 in Los Angeles, then September 3-4 in Anaheim. That June series is a weekend series, marking the third year in a row the Dodgers and Angels have a Sunday off day, this time on June 23.

Notes

After two games in South Korea, the Dodgers’ opening homestand is seven games, with three games against the Giants (April 1-3) following the Cardinals series.

The Dodgers host the Nationals on Jackie Robinson Day, Monday, April 15, the first game of a three-game series.

Next year’s All-Star Game is at Globe Life Field in Texas on Tuesday, July 16. The Dodgers head into the break on a six-game road trip to Philadelphia and Detroit, then open up the “second half” with a weekend series against the Red Sox at Dodger Stadium followed by four games against the Giants in Los Angeles.

The 2024 season ends on Sunday, September 29. The Dodgers’ final series is three games against the Rockies at Coors Field, immediately following a six-game homestand against the Rockies and Padres.