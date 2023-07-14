 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets

July 14: Dodgers 6, Mets 0

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Julio Urías pitched six scoreless innings, and the Dodgers tacked on runs over the final five innings against Justin Verlander and the Mets bullpen to beat New York on Friday night at Citi Field.

Jul 8, 2023, 4:56pm PDT