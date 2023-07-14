July 14: Dodgers 6, Mets 0

Julio Urías pitched six scoreless innings, and the Dodgers tacked on runs over the final five innings against Justin Verlander and the Mets bullpen to beat New York on Friday night at Citi Field.
Filed under:
- Stream
Jul 8, 2023, 4:56pm PDT
-
July 14
Urías back in the saddle, Dodgers patience pays off to beat Mets
Julio Urías pitched six scoreless innings, looking very much like the opening day starter he is. The Dodgers offense didn’t have a hit until the fifth inning, but chased Justin Verlander with six walks before scoring three runs off him to beat the Mets on Friday at Citi Field.
-
July 14
Chris Taylor back after missing 3 weeks with knee soreness
The Dodgers activated Chris Taylor off the injured list after missing 15 games and roughly three weeks with right knee soreness.
-
July 14
Dodgers sign OF Jake Marisnick to major league deal
The Dodgers signed defense-first outfielder Jake Marisnick to a major league deal, adding the right-handed batter to their bench.
-
July 14
Kershaw return not expected until August at earliest
Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw was eligible to come off the injured list as early as this weekend in New York, but shoulder soreness will apparently sideline the left-hander for at least a few more weeks. Manager Dave Roberts in a radio interview said the hope is Kershaw would return at the beginning of August.
-
July 13
Dodgers vs. Mets series info
The Dodgers start a nine-game road trip with a weekend series against the Mets at Citi Field in New York, the second meeting this season between the two teams.
-
July 8
Chris Taylor nearing return, Julio Urías starts Friday in New York
Chris Taylor will likely be activated off the injured list to join the Dodgers on Friday in New York. Julio Urías starts on the mound in that first game after the All-Star break. The rest of the starting rotation is to be determined, including when Clayton Kershaw might return from shoulder soreness.