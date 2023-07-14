Clayton Kershaw not expected back until at least August, says Dave Roberts

Clayton Kershaw’s stint on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation will last longer than previously expected. Manager Dave Roberts said in an interview with MLB Network Radio on Friday that Kershaw will be sidelined for at least a few more weeks.

“For us, it’s kind of trying to figure out where we get Clayton back, which the hope is the beginning of August,” Roberts said in an interview with Fran Charles on Loud Outs on MLB Network Radio.

The Dodgers are hoping it won't be long before Clayton Kershaw returns to their rotation.@Dodgers pic.twitter.com/GCIPWM05Xf — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) July 14, 2023

Kershaw was placed on the injured list on July 3, retroactive to June 30, with left shoulder soreness, stemming from leaving his start at Coors Field on June 27 after only 79 pitches. Testing that week revealed shoulder inflammation, for which the left-hander received a cortisone shot and was shut down for a few days.

As of last weekend, Kershaw continued to throw but had only thrown a handful of pitches off a pitching mound.

The party line last week was that Kershaw landing on the injured list was more of a roster management tool, because they lacked the roster depth to withstand skipping a start while still active, and that with the All-Star break Kershaw’s missed time could be minimal. His earliest possible date to return was Saturday against the Mets, which obviously won’t happen now.

Clayton Kershaw said he indeed will be back later than anticipated after receiving an MRI. He didn’t want to get into what specifically was wrong; said he feels fine. But doctors want to give his shoulder time to “heal.” Said early Aug., as Dave Roberts said, is a fair timeline. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 14, 2023

Julio Urías starts the Dodgers’ series opener in New York, followed by Tony Gonsolin on Saturday and Bobby Miller on Sunday. Roberts in the MLB Network Radio interview said Emmet Sheehan and Michael Grove will start the first two games in Baltimore against the Orioles on Monday and Tuesday.