1963 Dodgers Week 14: Sandy Koufax’s record scoreless streak

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Sandy Koufax pitched another shutout. Sixty years ago this week, the 1963 version of the Dodgers left-hander was rounding into his final form.

By blanking the Mets on Friday in New York, Koufax pitched his ninth shutout of the season, adding to his Dodgers record for a season, and the most shutouts by a major league pitcher since Senators right-hander Bob Porterfield in 1953.

Friday was also Koufax’s third shutout in a row, with his 27 consecutive scoreless innings setting a new franchise record. To give you an idea of how good Koufax has been of late, he shared the previous high mark with 26 straight scoreless frames, set less than a month ago. Don Drysdale also shared the previous Dodgers record, with 26 consecutive scoreless innings from September 1-16, 1960.

Koufax struck out 13 in his latest shutout, and leads the majors with 15 wins, 163 strikeouts, 13 complete games, and a 1.63 ERA.

“I have no figure dancing in my head except 20,” Koufax told Joe Reichler of the Associated Press. “When you win 20 games, you’re a top pitcher. Anything after that is so much gravy. All I’m trying to do is win.”

Batter of the week

Wally Moon homered and tripled in Saturday’s rout of the Mets, driving in three runs.

Honorable mention goes to catcher John Roseboro, who homered for the only run on Wednesday against the Mets while hitting .400 and shepherding a pitching staff that allowed seven runs in five games.

Pitcher of the week

Johnny Podres takes this one on volume, the only Dodgers starter to pitch twice during the five-game week. He won both starts, including a shutout on Wednesday in New York and another complete-game Sunday (see below for more on that six-inning effort). Podres struck out 14 batters in 15 innings.

Week 14 results

5-0 record

25 runs scored (5.00 per game)

7 runs allowed (1.40 per game)

.911 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

55-33-1 record

346 runs scored (3.89 per game)

290 runs allowed (3.26 per game)

.580 pythagorean win percentage (51-37)

Kicking the can

On Sunday the Dodgers ran their win streak to seven games, with a little help from mother nature. On a wet and muddy field, shortstop Ruben Amaro couldn’t get a handle on a two-out grounder from Ken McMullen. Instead of ending the inning, the go-ahead run came home, then in the extended inning Willie Davis singled home another. The field was deemed unplayable after six innings, giving the Dodgers a 3-2 win.

Not only did the game get shortened, but the scheduled second game of Sunday’s doubleheader was postponed. That game itself was a makeup from a Philadelphia rainout on May 1. Now, that extra game when the Dodgers return in September.

Paying the price

Dodgers pitching coach and first base coach Joe Becker got ejected for arguing a double play, claiming that Mets first baseman Tim Harkness was pulled off the bag receiving the throw. Becker was suspended three games for bumping umpire Lee Weyer and, per the Associated Press, fined a whopping total of $75. Greg Mulleavy is coaching first base in Becker’s absence.

Game results

1963 Week 14 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Moon 13 3 4 0 1 3 0 2 15 0.308 0.400 0.692 1.092 Roseboro 15 4 6 1 1 2 0 0 15 0.400 0.400 0.667 1.067 Fairly 16 3 5 1 1 4 1 3 19 0.313 0.421 0.563 0.984 T.Davis 19 3 7 1 0 1 0 1 21 0.368 0.429 0.421 0.850 Wills 16 4 4 0 0 3 0 4 20 0.250 0.400 0.375 0.775 W.Davis 13 2 4 1 0 1 0 1 14 0.308 0.357 0.385 0.742 Gilliam 15 2 4 0 0 3 0 2 19 0.267 0.333 0.267 0.600 McMullen 17 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 18 0.059 0.056 0.059 0.114 Starters 124 21 35 4 3 18 1 13 141 0.282 0.350 0.419 0.769 Oliver 2 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 3 0.500 0.667 2.000 2.667 Camilli 3 1 1 0 1 2 0 1 4 0.333 0.500 1.333 1.833 Skowron 3 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 4 0.333 0.500 0.667 1.167 Howard 5 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 0.200 0.200 0.400 0.600 Walls 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 Tracewski 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 Bench 16 4 4 2 2 3 0 3 19 0.250 0.368 0.750 1.118 Pitchers 15 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 17 0.067 0.118 0.067 0.184 Offense 155 25 40 6 5 22 1 17 177 0.258 0.330 0.419 0.749

1963 Week 14 pitching Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Koufax 1 1-0 9.0 3 0 0 1 13 0.00 0.444 0.07 Podres 2 2-0 15.0 10 2 2 4 14 1.20 0.933 3.10 Miller 1 1-0 9.0 6 2 2 1 2 2.00 0.778 3.96 Drysdale 1 1-0 7.0 6 3 3 3 7 3.86 1.286 5.20 Starters 5 5-0 40.0 25 7 7 9 36 1.58 0.850 2.98 Perranoski 1 0-0 2.0 2 0 0 0 2 0.00 1.000 0.63 Bullpen 1 0-0 2.0 2 0 0 0 2 0.00 1.000 0.63 Totals 6 5-0 42.0 27 7 7 9 38 1.50 0.857 2.87

The week ahead

The Dodgers run the Danny Murtaugh gauntlet in a busy, nine-game week through Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Milwaukee. They have doubleheaders on Tuesday against the Phillies and Sunday against the Braves to finish off the road trip.