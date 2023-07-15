July 15: Dodgers 5, Mets 1

Mookie Betts had four hits, the Dodgers got strong pitching again, then capitalized late on Mets mistakes for another win on Saturday night at Citi Field in New York.
Jul 13, 2023, 5:09am PDT
Jul 13, 2023, 5:09am PDT
July 15
Dodgers take advantage of Mets mistakes, win 6th straight
The Dodgers broke open a close game late thanks to Mets mistakes, and won their sixth straight game. Dodgers pitching has allowed one run in two games to start this series at Citi Field in New York.
July 15
Dodgers vs. Mets Game V chat
The Dodgers take on the Mets on Saturday afternoon at Citi Field in New York, in a game televised nationally by Fox.
July 15
Dodgers-Mets start delayed by rain
The start of the Dodgers’ game against the Mets on Saturday at Citi Field in New York is delayed by rain.
July 13
Dodgers vs. Mets series info
The Dodgers start a nine-game road trip with a weekend series against the Mets at Citi Field in New York, the second meeting this season between the two teams.