Dodgers on Deck: July 15 at Mets

The Dodgers and Mets continue their weekend series on Saturday afternoon at Citi Field in New York. Los Angeles took the opener, 6-0 behind Julio Urías and friends.

Tony Gonsolin starts for the Dodgers, trying to build off his longest start of the year, lasting 6⅔ innings against the Angels on July 7 at Dodger Stadium. Gonsolin allowed four runs in that game on two home runs, the last of which came in his final frame with the Dodgers already up four runs.

Kodai Senga starts for the Mets, fresh off an All-Star berth in his first major league season. The 30-year-old, signed to a $75-million, five-year contract over the winter, has a 3.31 ERA in 16 starts, with 113 strikeouts and 47 walks in 89⅔ innings.

Saturday was the earliest date Clayton Kershaw would have been eligible to return from the injured list, but he will instead rest his sore shoulder, and is not expected to join the Dodgers rotation until early August at the earliest.

