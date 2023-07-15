Minors: Ryan Pepiot begins rehab with OKC

The Dodgers full-season minor league affiliates also returned to play on Friday after being off during the Major League All-Star break. Along with a flurry of transactions, Oklahoma City, Great Lakes and Rancho Cucamonga all won while Tulsa’s comeback fell short.

Player of the day

Friday’s player of the day is outfielder Luis Rodriguez had five singles in Rancho Cucamonga’s big win on Friday. Rodriguez went 5-for-6 and he drove in two runs and scored three times.

Honorable mention goes to Rodriguez’s teammate, catcher Simon Reid who drove in five runs with a home run and a double.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

A tight pitching duel had to go to the tenth inning before Oklahoma City defeated the Sacramento River Cats (Giants) 5-3 on Friday. This game also saw right-handed pitcher Ryan Pepiot make his first appearance since Spring Training.

Pepiot had not pitched in a game since being placed on the injured list after pitching on March 28th. On Friday, he started and pitched two innings and he allowed a run and two hits. Pepiot also had a walk and one strikeout.

While the bullpen only allowed one more run to the River Cats, the Dodgers could not muster much offense as they scored just one run until the top of the ninth. Still down a run, Steven Duggar got a much needed hit to the tie the game.

Steven Duggar game-tying homer SEND TWEET! pic.twitter.com/N4na1D7Cd9 — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) July 15, 2023

On to the tenth inning and Oklahoma City took their first lead on Devin Mann’s single. Hunter Feduccia walked to load the bases and then Steven Duggar delivered his second big hit of the game.

Steven Duggar comes up with another huge hit, driving in 2 with a double! pic.twitter.com/WeLP7TcIFc — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) July 15, 2023

After allowing a run, Victor Gonzalez recorded his first save for Oklahoma City as they held on for the win.

Miguel Vargas went 0-for-3 with a run scored in his first game with Oklahoma City since being optioned on Sunday.

Double-A Tulsa

Trailing by three runs, the Drillers rallied to take the lead but saw the Midland RockHounds (A’s) score two runs to win 5-4. Even with the loss, Nick Nastrani gave a solid performance, pitching six innings and allowing three runs. Nastrani struck out eight with no walks.

Jose Ramos had the big hit for the Drillers, a two-run double that gave the Drillers a brief one-run lead.

High-A Great Lakes

Down a run and their last out, the Loons put together a game-winning rally to get a walk-off win 3-2 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres). Singles from Chris Newell and Chris Alleyne scored the tying run and then after a walk, Taylor Young got the walk-off hit.

HOW ABOUT THAT!!



Bottom of the 9th for the @greatlakesloons, game tied at 2 against the Tincaps with two-outs



Taylor Young sneaks it past the short-stop for the walk-off!!



What a way to come back from the All-Star break@brad_tunney on the call ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9O13E3qi2V — Brandon Green (@BGreenReports) July 15, 2023

Jack Dreyer got his fourth win of the season with a scoreless ninth-inning appearance. Dreyer struck out two and was the final pitcher of record for the Loons.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes had numerous big scoring innings in their 13-4 win over the Modesto Nuts (Mariners). The Quakes had a 4-run inning and scored three runs in three different innings.

The Quakes had 15 hits and along with Luis Rodriguez’s five hit game, four other Quakes, Josue De Paula, Simon Reid, Dayton Dooney and Kenneth Betancourt each had two hits.

Transactions

Oklahoma City (AAA): RHP Ken Giles assigned from ACL Dodgers; RHP Robbie Peto assigned from Tulsa; Transferred catcher David Frietas and RHP Keegan Curtis to Development List; RHP Tyson Miller optioned to Oklahoma City; Los Angeles optioned OF Johnny Deluca; Los Angeles sent RHP Ryan Pepiot to Oklahoma City for a rehab assignment.

Tulsa (AA): RHP Jack Little activated from 7-day injured list.

Rancho Cucamonga (Low A): Catcher Jesus Galiz placed on 7-day injured list; catcher Thayron Liranzo activated from 7-day injured list.

Friday scores

Saturday schedule