Dodgers-Mets start delayed by rain at Citi Field

First pitch now scheduled for 5 p.m. PT

By Eric Stephen Updated
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The start of Saturday’s Dodgers-Mets game will be delayed by rain, so adjust your schedules accordingly. First pitch was originally scheduled for 4:15 p.m. PT. Now it’s set for 5 p.m. PT.

Saturday’s game is on Fox, with Joe Davis and A.J. Pierzynski on the call, whenever it gets started.

This is the third consecutive road series for the Dodgers with a game delayed by inclement weather. At Coors Field in Denver on June 29, the start of the series finale was delayed by rain and hail for an hour and 50 minutes before things got underway. The Dodgers won that game 14-3.

Two days later in Kansas City, the start of Dodgers vs. Royals was delayed by 85 minutes. Los Angeles lost that one 6-4.

The Dodgers have not had a game postponed yet in 2023.

Before the rains came, Clayton Kershaw played some catch with his son.

Here are game details for Dodgers-Mets, if and when it eventually does get underway:

  • Teams: Dodgers at Mets
  • Starting pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Kodai Senga
  • Ballpark: Citi Field, New York
  • Original start time: 4:15 p.m. PT (now 5 p.m. PT)
  • TV: Fox
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

